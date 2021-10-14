WOBURN - Encouraging the council to simultaneously adopt legislation which defines “outdoor dining,” the Planning Board recently endorsed a zoning change that will enable restaurant tenants in the Country Club Professional Building to utilize an exterior patio.
During their most recent meeting, which was held virtually via video-conferencing service Zoom, the city officials in a 4-to-2 vote recommended passage of a zoning amendment that will settle long-standing confusion over whether outdoor dining is a permitted use within Woburn’s S1 or mixed-use zoning districts.
Ultimately, the City Council will make the final determination regarding the zoning amendment.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Winchester’s Martignetti family, his client back in 2016 convinced the City Council to pass zoning legislation that allowed fitness centers and restaurants within S1 zones. Seeking the zoning change to facilitate the $12 million overhaul of the professional office building at 304 Cambridge Rd. that overlooks Horn Pond and the Woburn Country Club, Tarby during those long ago proceedings had himself presented design renderings that showed a proposed first-floor restaurant with an outdoor patio space.
However, when the Martignetti family later met with Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn for the needed permits in 2019, they were advised that the text of the zoning change specifically required restaurant uses to remain “in a building” with at least 50,000 square feet. As a result, Quinn refused to okay the seating of any customers within the patio area.
With the arrival of COVID-19 further interrupting the process, the Martignetti family appeared before the City Council last month to advocate for a zoning fix that will list outdoor dining as allowable uses within the S1 district. In order to qualify, associated office buildings must still contain at least 50,000 square feet of space, and outdoor patios must be “adjacent to” the main restaurant.
“My client is in the process of bringing in designers to work on the entryway into the restaurant,” said Tarby. “We’re only here because the language in the original [2016] zoning amendment. The building inspector interpreted the words “in a building containing at least 50,000 square feet as literally meaning the restaurant must be in the building.”
Since late last spring, the City Council has also been considering two other zoning initiatives that would allow city restaurateurs to continue using the popular outdoor dining spaces that cropped up across the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of those patio areas are technically forbidden under Woburn’s existing zoning rules and first came into existence after Mass. Governor Charles Baker decreed the accessory uses as allowed via executive powers granted to his office during the COVID-19 emergency.
The Planning Board voted in favor of both of those initiatives several months ago, but not before advising the City Council that a legal definition of what constitutes “outdoor dining” should first be incorporated into Woburn’s zoning ordinances.
During the latest meeting, Planner Claudia Leis Bolgen, pointing out that the city has yet to advance a final version of that “outdoor dining” definition, contended that without that reference, it made little sense to approve yet a third zoning amendment tied to patio areas.
In light of those concerns, Leis Bolgen would later join with Planner Michael Ventresca in voting against passage of the S1 zoning district change.
“We currently don’t know what the definition of outdoor dining will be. So if we say, ‘thumbs up’, we’re doing so with limited information about what we think outdoor dining will be defined as. I guess each member will have to decide if they’re comfortable with that,” said Leis Bolgen.
