WOBURN - Though consenting to a requested continuance of the matter, Woburn’s Planning Board recently positioned itself to revoke a decades-delayed subdivision approval for a West Side housing development.
During their most recent meeting in City Hall, the Planning Board agreed to let lapse a May 1 construction completion deadline for the Highview Estates project, which entails the proposed construction of 10 new single-family homes on a sloping and heavily vegetated plot of land off Cambridge Road and Lexington Street by the Reeves Elementary School.
Original permits for the subdivision date back to 1974.
Heading into the gathering, the planners had expected an update from local developer Michael Santullo, of Sanco Builders, in regards to a pending legal settlement with Eversource that would allow contractors to resume pre-construction blasting activity in an easement area by the frozen development.
Last winter, Boston attorney Roshan Jain predicted that his client was just weeks away from finalizing an agreement with the utility company to end the six-year legal battle.
However, as explained by Planning Director Tina Cassidy, Santullo’s lawyer was called out of the state on an unspecified emergency just prior to the latest meeting and requested the board continue the matter again until May 9.
“They were prepared to come here this evening, but unfortunately, attorney Jain was called out of town unexpectedly. So he is not in Massachusetts this evening and has asked for a continuance until our next meeting,” said the planning director.
Cassidy, noting that Jain has made an effort over the past two years to keep the city updated about developments involving both the legal case and the subdivision, recommended the board continue the matter as requested. She also appraised the planners that the issue of subdivision’s construction timeline was unlikely to be resolved even had Jain been able to appear, as the elusive deal with Eversource has still not been executed.
The planners, at Cassidy’s urging, agreed without debate to revisit the matter next week. However, when Planning Board veteran David Edmonds suggested the construction completion deadline also be extended until that time as a courtesy to the developer, the planning director advised otherwise.
“May I suggest you leave it at May 1?” said Cassidy of the soon-to-lapse construction competition date. “Let’s say for whatever reason that you decide not to grant an extension and want to let [the project] die. It would be better for us if it was already expired.”
With Edmonds obliging, Santullo now heads to the Planning Board next week to essentially ask for a renewal of the expired permits. It’s not without precedent for the planners to renew construction completion dates after the original deadline has lapsed, as the practice was somewhat commonplace.
However, due to the flurry of construction activity that has been occurring across Woburn over the past decade-or-so - and concerns that local builders are taking on more work than they can handle in that excited environment - the planners have in recent years begun cracking down on developers seeking time extensions.
Rather than automatically granting such petitions, the planners have been requiring the submission of revised project timelines that include dates for major milestone events, such as the installation of utilities, the completion of subdivision access roads and sidewalks, and the construction of homes.
With its original permits now nearly a half-century old, the Highview Estates subdivision is believed to be the oldest outstanding project in the city.
With the project delayed for decades due to litigation between the petitioner and the city, those initial rounds of legal wrangling ended in 2007. In 2009, Sanco Builders founder Anthony Santullo - the father of Michael Santullo - requested a two-year extension of the completion deadline just as the subprime mortgage crisis was rocking the national economy.
In light of the Great Recession, state officials passed the Mass. Permit Extension Act, which automatically extended Santullo’s permits until Nov. of 2015. The planners, told the developer was making series plans to finally break ground the subdivision, again extended the completion deadline in the fall of 2015.
The younger Santullo then broke ground on the site, but workers were subsequently called off the West Side parcel sometime due to the Eversource litigation.
