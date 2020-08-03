WOBURN - The city's top school administrators believe Woburn should base September's school reopening off a hybrid instruction model in which pupils will split their time between classroom and at-home learning settings.
Repeatedly cautioning that his office's position could fluctuate at any time that data indicates new COVID-19 transmission dynamics, Schools Superintendent Dr. Mathew Crowley last night explained a draft reopening report being submitted to state education officials today will describe a so-called "2-1-2 hybrid model" as Woburn's preferred option for starting the coming school year.
The superintendent, who gave a basic summary of the hybrid model during a School Committee meeting in the Joyce Middle School, ultimately received the elected officials' blessing to send a draft reopening plan that includes two other reopening plans to the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
"The data is changing. So what we're saying tonight can be drastically different by Labor Day," stressed Crowley, explaining that the designation of the hybrid model as Woburn's "preferred" reopening model could change in the coming weeks.
Under the hybrid scenario, the city's student population would essentially be divided in half into two cohorts, which for illustration purposes were labelled by the superintendent as Group A and Group B. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Group A would attend in-person classes within their respective schools while their peers in Group B stay home for remote learning.
Schools would then be emptied entirely on Wednesdays, when Group A and B will both have a partial day of remote learning sessions. Meanwhile, school custodians would completely disinfect each classroom and instruction space for Thursday and Friday, when Group B would attend classes in-person.
As Group B is in school buildings, Group A would flip to assigned remote learning schedules.
"There are districts going [with hybrid models that call for] one week on and one week off. The overwhelming feeling is that is too much time between meeting kids in the classroom," the superintendent said of the 2-1-2 approach that is currently favored.
Based upon questionnaires submitted to both parents and local educators earlier this month, of some 2,100-plus families surveyed, roughly 42 percent notified local school officials that they too preferred a hybrid model over competing in-person and remote learning alternatives.
Likewise, in a separate survey of about 480 staff members — including 243 classroom teachers — about 44 percent of respondents similarly ranked a hybrid model as the best option for September's resumption of school.
"All the data is driving us in this direction," said the superintendent. "I understanding there's no perfect decision here. And this was not a determination that was easily reached."
Only a 'draft" submission
Though Woburn administrators have classified a 2-1-2 hybrid model as its preference for starting school in September, the draft report being submitted to DESE today also includes the district's initial proposals for a remote or learning-from-home option and plans for an in-person or full resumption of classroom instruction for all students.
School Committee Chairwoman Ellen Crowley last night repeatedly cautioned the public against assuming Woburn will revert to a hybrid model come September, as she and her peers have not yet sanctioned that plan.
"We're allowing the superintendent to release his plan [to DESE], but were not approving it tonight, because it has to be negotiated," the School Committee chair explained.
Before making a final decision on which reopening scenario to endorse, the School Committee will convene a public hearing on Aug. 6 to hear feedback from ciizens about each of the options. Meanwhile, Crowley and at least three working groups will continue hammering out the finer details of each reopening scenario.
The School Committee is expected to render its final decision about the resumption of classes at a meeting on August 11.
State eduction officials, expected to release more COVID-19 protocols and reopening advisories in the coming days, has also not yet rendered their decision about which models it prefers.
Both Crowley and the superintendent — who share the last name but are of no relation — also empathized that the Woburn Teachers Association (WTA) and other employee unions will need to sign-off on the final plan.
Some disagreement
Based on comments last night from local teacher and WTA President Barbara Locke, there does appear to be a growing number of educators who have changed their stance since being surveyed about the three competing reopening model a few weeks ago.
According to Locke, since that survey was circulated, outbreaks in states like Texas, California, and Florida have grown exponentially, all while leading infectious disease experts are warning about the dreaded possibility a "second wave" return of COVID-19 in northeastern states like Massachusetts.
Given those trends and warnings, the health and wellness teacher suggested the administration should take another look at beginning school in a remote learning setting.
"Our members are concerned. There's no doubt we want to get back to school, but we're concerned about our well-being and the kids well-being," Locke said last night. "I do think the committee is pushing forward hybrid, and I am concerned."
Under a remote learning option, students would receive all instruction through virtual classrooms and other Internet-based software programs. When schools closed abruptly last March due to COVID-19, public school districts across the state implemented remote learning plans, but parents and students alike roundly criticized the academic rigor of the alternative settings.
According to the superintendent, though the district certainly has the capabilities to continue with remote learning, the lax atmosphere that was tolerated last spring will not be allowed to continue. Because the hybrid model preferred by the district includes a remote component, steering committees are already looking at ways to make such at-home offerings more consistent and demanding.
"Is the remote model possible? Absolutely," said the superintendent. "But one thing that happened over the spring is that there was such inconsistency in the instruction. If we went remote, it absolutely has to be more robust."
Under the last in-person model, the district has prepared a plan for a full resumption of in-classroom learning for the school year that begins in September. According to school officials, due to required COVID-19 prevention measures — such as requirements that students sit at desks that are spaced at least three-feet apart from one another — the full return is an unrealistic alternative at the current time.
According to Crowley, Woburn does not have adequate facilities space to fulfill DESE's mandatory three-foot social distancing rule. School officials also worry that the cost of busing pupils, who must similarly be spaced apart with one student in every other row of seating, will decimate the education budget under a full in-person model.
Lastly, because a number of staff members are expected to take leaves-of-absence to handle family child care arrangements or due to medical reasons — older teachers and those with a range of preexisting medical problems are considered most vulnerable to serious and potentially fatal COVID-19 infections — city leaders believe the community will face staffing shortages under an in-person model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.