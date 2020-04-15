WOBURN - Yet another city resident succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday as the local toll from the novel coronavirus climbed to five fatalities, the Board of Health revealed yesterday.
Updating the city's coronavirus data on Tuesday afternoon, the Board of Health explained that an unidentified Woburn citizen was amongst the 113 state residents included on the Mass. Department of Public Health's (DPH) daily COVID-19 casualty list.
The grim news marked the third death of a city resident from the viral infection since last Friday. Woburn became one of the first communities in the area to record COVID-19 casualties in late March, when two local grandmothers, aged 89 and 92, passed away during the same weekend.
Mayor Scott Galvin in the aftermath of those first casualties released a message to citizens to take note of the gravity of the situation, which came when the city had just 17 confirmed cases of the contagion. He has asked the public to respect the privacy of mourning family members.
"“These are the first deaths in our community caused by this awful illness, and we are saddened that it has taken someone from two separate families less than one day apart," the mayor stated in late March.
"Any decisions that are made in response to this crisis will always be made with our residents’ health and best interests as the top priority," Galvin later assured the public. “I also want to urge our community to do their part to stop the spread of this illness by closely following public health guidelines. Please stay at home as much as possible. If you must leave your home, please ensure that it is only for an essential purpose".
Since those first two deaths, city leaders have refrained from issuing statements about subsequent COVID-19-related casualties. In light of state and federal privacy protections, the Board of Health, which unlike many neighboring towns continues to appraise the public about new fatalities, is not releasing personal details about any residents who have contracted the virus.
Many of Woburn's immediate neighbors have also recorded at least one novel coronavirus fatality.
Stoneham, which releases its COVID-19 figures once a week, reported its first fatality in early April, just days after Woburn's first deaths. Wakefield has also recorded at least one coronavirus casualties.
Reading officials announced the community's first COVID-19 death last Wednesday, but have since revealed they will no longer release information to the public about additional casualties. With at least two COVID-19 fatalities, Melrose like Reading also stopped reporting data on new deaths last month.
Taking one of the more extreme positions regarding local COVID-19 statistics, the Board of Health in Winchester — one of the first towns in the area to confirm residents had tested positive for the coronavirus— nearly a month ago decided it would not release any details whatsoever about the spread of the contagion within the community.
Meanwhile, across the state, the death toll from the pandemic has been mounting at an increasing pace as Massachusetts enters what infectious disease specialists are labeling the "surge phase" of the outbreak. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 957 people in the state had succumbed to the viral infection, including 444 individuals who had been living or working in Massachusetts nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
The state at one point was tracking the numbers of individuals who were being hospitalized due to the virus, but those statistics are no longer being released to the public. As of Tuesday afternoon, according to DPH data, 28,163 people in Massachusetts had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of yesterday, a total of 121 Woburnites had tested positive for the contagion, but the vast majority of those residents — 69 individuals — had been released from a mandatory self-isolation period after apparently recovering from the infection.
The Woburn Board of Health is presently monitoring 47 active cases, a label given to individuals who are still serving out their mandatory self-isolation period.
Generally, Woburn's total caseload, when the city's population is taken into account, is not dramatically higher or lower than its immediate neighbors.
In fact, Stoneham as of this Tuesday had recorded a higher overall COVID-19 total with 157 cases — a count town officials partially attribute to the community's easy access to a weekly coronavirus testing clinic off of Route 28 by I-95.
Reading as of Tuesday had a total of 87 cases, while in Burlington, 63 citizens had tested positive for the virus. Wakefield had a total of 120 cases as of Tuesday.
