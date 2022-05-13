WOBURN - The City Council wants to wait a little longer for the removal of several utility poles before considering whether a temporary occupancy permit should issue for the mixed-use Fitzgerald Tile site redevelopment.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the council, rather than acting on the requested special permit modification from Toll Brothers, agreed to refer the matter to its Special Permits Committee.
Toll Brothers is currently redeveloping the 3.5-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way into a 289-unit apartment complex. The so-called “Emblem 120” project by the corner of Atlantic Avenue by Anderson Station will also include 9,390 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. At least two restaurants are expected to open within the new building.
The petition asks the council to modify an original 2017 special permit condition that precludes the national developer from obtaining a temporary occupancy permit for the project before all associated off-site mitigation measures have been put in place.
However, the council, in deference to Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, ultimately agreed to table discussion on the request until the May 23 meeting of the Special Permits Committee. According to Mercer-Bruen, based upon her latest conversations with Eversource officials, crews are about to begin removing ledge deposits from the site of three of those future pole locations, while another pole situated on private property should be taken down as required within the next couple of weeks.
“So we do have movement on this. There’s no need to change the special permit or modify anything. Let’s keep the ball rolling,” she said.
“In the event that a lot of the work that needs to take place has progressed [sooner], perhaps I’ll ask the Special Permits Committee chair to move that meeting up,” the East Woburn official later promised.
According to an April memo from local attorney Mark Salvati, who is representing Toll Brothers, with most big-ticket traffic fixes already in-place for the mixed-use project, the removal of four utility poles is all that remains left in terms of off-site improvements.
“Request is made to allow for…a temporary occupancy permit to issue pending the installation of poles and the removal of abandoned poles, as approved by the Woburn building department, provide all other work is complete,” explained Salvati in an April 28 memo that accompanied the petition.
Though Salvati was in attendance at the recent council meeting, he did not address the council in regards to the petition.
Toll Brothers was last before the city officials in regards to the project in the fall of 2020, when it obtained permission from the council to lease commercial space on the first floor to a second restaurant group.
Prior to that special permit modification, the developer was limited to opening just one eatery, while the rest of the commercial space was slated for other retail uses.
The first-ever housing project pitched under Woburn’s Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District, the Fitzgerald Tile redevelopment was originally proposed in 2017 by Boston area developer Cabot, Cabot and Forbes. Toll Brothers later partnered up with Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes on the undertaking in the spring of 2019.
Soon after the Fitzgerald Tile redevelopment was okayed, National Development obtained permission to break ground on the nearby 200-unit Emery Flats apartment complex at 200 Presidential Way. The Woburn Village redevelopment of the old Woburn Mall also sits on the opposite end of the Commerce Way corridor by Mishawum Road.
In 2021, Cabot, Cabot and Forbes was back before the council to obtain permission to build another 250-unit apartment complex next to an overflow parking lot by Anderson Regional Transportation Center. That seven-story housing complex, which will include a five-story parking deck, is to be built right by the future site of a restored New Boston Street bridge connection.
Fairfield Residential also within the past year obtained permission to construct a 445-unit apartment complex on the Wilmington side of the New Boston Street bridge site on a former expos and paint factory property.
