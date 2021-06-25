WOBURN - North Woburn’s “raccoon hotel” off of Elm Street is no more.
During a meeting in City Hall earlier this week, the aldermen officially dismissed public nuisance proceedings initiated against the owners of the dilapidated house at 31 Elm St. after City Council President Edward Tedesco confirmed the multi-family structure had been razed to the ground.
The recent action by the council comes nearly four months after Tedesco, whose district includes North Woburn, first filed a petition to declare the spacious 6,555 square foot house as a hazard due to its serious state of disrepair.
Describing the property as an attractive nuisance for both human trespassers and pests and wildlife, one neighbor during a public hearing last spring dubbed the building as the “raccoon hotel”.
Sadly, the city does lose an interesting piece of its historical heritage with the demolition, as the Colonial era building dated back to 1730 and sat in close proximity to Woburn’s Thompson Library.
“Just for the record, the building has been demolished. It’s now an empty lot of land,” said the City Council president this week. “After we open the public hearing, we will close it and dismiss the matter without prejudice.”
Last March, a number of Elm Street residents urged the council to order the cleanup of the half-acre parcel, which neighbors say was evidencing multiple signs of being structurally unsound - including having a collapsed roof.
Area abutters also complained about overgrown grass and shrubs, the presence of rodents and other pests on the property, and signs that teens and other trespassers have wandered into the potentially structurally compromised building.
The owners of the house, which city records list as Edward and Lorraine Malloy, hired local attorney Mark Salvati to represent them during the nuisance hearings. From the outset of the public hearings, Salvati made clear that he was authorized to take the actions necessary to demolish the home.
In order to avoid a potential scenario where Woburn’s Historical Commission blocked that resolution through its’ demolition delay powers, the Elm Street landlords ultimately retained former building inspector Mark Lalumiere to prepare a structural integrity analysis that characterized the house as a public safety hazard.
Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn, sent a copy of those findings, then issued an emergency demolition permit would supeceded the Historical Commission’s authority. Though local historians had in the past declared the Colonial Era home as worthy of preservation efforts, in recent months the Historical Commission technically gave no indication that they intended to intervene in the matter.
Typically, the council uses its public nuisance powers to leverage landlords into making improvements on rundown properties.
In most circumstances, the threat of a formal public nuisance declaration is enough to convince property owners to conduct maintenance and repairs.
However, if attempts at mediation fail, the City Council retains the authority to order cleanup operations, and it has in limited circumstances even ordered entire buildings razed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.