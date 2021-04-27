WOBURN - The forever changing restaurant scene in Woburn has changed once again - this time in the busy Four Corners area in West Woburn.
A flowing, white background banner appeared in recent days with the simple words: Meet Us.
The sign is not just a greeting, a public relations declaration but a new restaurant!
The large, highly-visible banner draped across the railing of the Musto Building in front of the former Great Mandarin Restaurant on the 2nd floor signals the coming of a new Chinese-Japanese restaurant.
The Great Mandarin has had a “permanently closed” message across its website and door since last fall at 186 Cambridge Road.
The announced, original date for opening was May 1 but the new owner said it could be open days before if all the permitting goes well. The new owners are technically C&L We Meet Inc., dba Meet Us.
The manager of the Great Mandarin back in February informed the Woburn License Commission that he intends to retire after being at the site some 30 years.
Back on February 25th, Woburn attorney Joseph Tarby of Rubin & Rudman, a legal firm from 600 Unicorn Park in East Woburn, made an appearance before the License Commission for a new liquor license and common victualers license to conduct the restaurant operations.
Att’y. Tarby was accompanied by Ying Lin of Quincy, an experienced restauranteur in the Oriental foods.
Some internal changes at the restaurant are now being made with a final look similar to the Great Mandarin. However, a row of booths will be eliminated and will be replaced by a Sushi bar, which will have 14 seats. The main restaurant will have 114 seats.
The actual hours of being open, they said, would depend on the volume of business and like most restaurants will be reviewed. Presently, they talked about an 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday opening and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a,m. on Sunday.
Att’y. Tarby and Lin assured the License Commission the staff would be TIPS (Training for Intervention Procedures) and ServSafe certified.
Lin will be the manager and she noted some 10 years of restaurant experience with alcohol and food and currently manages a similar operation in Needham.
Standup drinking will also be offered.
License Commissioners back in February noted the check-list of approvals needed for all the functions of the restaurant and once the sign-offs are all in order, it’s a “go” for the new operation. The License Commission was agreeable to the key licenses licenses if all sign-offs have been gathered.
The vote was 3-0.
