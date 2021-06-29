WOBURN - A local resident accused of accidentally shooting and paralyzing his friend earlier this month allegedly tried to hide his role in the tragedy by attempting to frame an innocent man for a violent home invasion.
According to Middlesex District Attorney (DA) Marian Ryan and Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo, 22-year-old Augustino Braz was indicted by a grand jury last Thursday on new charges of misleading police and intimidation of a witness. He was subsequently arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Friday on those two new criminal charges and a battery of other offenses, including:
• Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury;
• Assault and battery with a firearm;
• Discharging a firearm with 500 feet of a dwelling;
• and five counts of improper storage of a firearm.
Braz has since been released after posting a $7,500 cash bail and is next due in court on July 22.
Authorities say after Woburn police officers were first alerted to the the shooting by Winchester Hospital staff on the afternoon of June 12, Braz not only denied any part in the incident, he actually blamed another innocent Woburn man.
Detectives apparently discovered the ruse only after hunting down the false shooting suspect and questioning him about his whereabouts that day. Investigators say that crime scene clues and other evidence, including video surveillance footage, implicates Braz in the accidental shooting case.
“The defendant in this case allegedly shot and permanently injured his friend. He then went on to allegedly create a serious public safety risk by misleading police into believing that an armed home invasion had occurred. These actions put an innocent man at risk and created a very dangerous situation,” Ryan stated in prepared remarks released last Friday afternoon.
“Fortunately, despite having allegedly been provided with the name and description of a suspect by an eyewitness, the Woburn and State Police exercised a measured response in approaching the named ‘suspect’ and continued to investigate and ultimately established that the named person was, in fact, not involved,” the Middlesex DA continued.
That latest revelations about Braz’s alleged attempts at misdirection during the initial stages of the investigation explain why Rufo emerged in the aftermath of the weekend shooting with comments aimed at calming down an apprehensive and on-edge South End neighborhood.
Specifically, during a press conference and in subsequent statements released to the public after the Mount Pleasant Street shooting was declared accidental, Rufo repeatedly assured citizens that there was no further danger to the public at large.
The victim in the case, who has been identified by relatives as 19-year-old Jemil Evans, is reportedly paralyzed from the accidental shooting and will likely be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. His family has been raising money to help offset the serious medical expenses incurred as a result of the tragedy.
Police were first alerted to the fact that a shooting had occurred within the city on Saturday, June 12 only after Evans was dropped off at an area hospital by the suspect and a third unnamed acquaintance.
According to investigators, all three men, who are longtime friends, were hanging out together at the Mount Pleasant Street residence, when Braz began showing off a newly purchased .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol.
The 22-year-old, who had apparently purchased the handgun and other weapons after receiving his license to carry a firearm this spring, allegedly mishandled the pistol and it discharged, leaving his friend with a severed spine.
Braz reportedly convinced the third man, who has not been identified by authorities, to lie to local and state detectives about the shooting and describe what happened as a violent home invasion.
“The defendant allegedly told the Woburn Police that the male had entered his house and proceeded to the defendant’s third-floor bedroom where the victim was shot before the suspect fled from the home. This story was allegedly corroborated by another party at the scene,” last Friday’s prepared statement from Ryan and Rufo reads.
“Detectives assigned to the case…were able to determine that [Braz] was allegedly the person responsible for shooting the victim and had also reportedly instructed the other party to tell police the version of events implicating the other person known to him,” authorities added in a narrative detailing the police response to the shooting on June 12.
