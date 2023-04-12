WOBURN - The national developer that manages the Emblem 120 apartment complex off of Commerce Way would utilize a proposed zoning amendment to construct a solar carport over a multi-story parking deck.
During the latest City Council meeting in City Hall, local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing Pennsylvania-based housing developer Toll Brothers, explained the proposed zoning change would allow ground-level and roof-mounted solar energy and heating installations by-right within the Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District (CWCOD).
Without the zoning legislation, Toll Brothers and other developers who have taken advantage of the CWCOD are forbidden from adding solar energy installations to their properties.
Still awaiting Planning Board feedback, the council ultimately continued the public hearing on the zoning amendment until May 2. Generally, individual City Council members appeared receptive to the petition, though the city officials do want more information on how tall an existing six-story parking deck off of Atlantic Avenue will be after a carport is added.
Though allowing the by-right construction of solar carports over the tops of parking garages, the legislation would require a special permit in circumstances where solar equipment is being attached to ground-level parking canopies.
“I’m in favor of this project. Moving forward, I think it makes sense to codify and streamline the allowance of these types of additions with solar panels. I’m looking forward to our discussion and hearing from the Planning Board,” said Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers.
Tarby empathized that a number of area properties within the underlying industrial 2 or IP2 zoning district already have solar systems. In fact, a solar farm is being constructed across from the site off of Atlantic Avenue, while the nearby Target store and Sanctuary Medicinals properties across the street from the housing complex also appear have green energy installations.
“[Emblem 120] is located in both the IP2 zoning district and the Commerce Way Corridor Overlay District, but under the CWCOD, if you decide to proceed and seek a special permit, you can’t go back and [add other development components that are only allowed in IP2 districts],” Tarby explained.
“You do see some solar installations already on some buildings, but [Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn] says since it isn’t specifically allowed in the overlay, we have to do a zoning amendment,” he continued.
According to the petitioner, when the City Council first crafted the CCWOD regulations back in 2008, solar installations were not commonly being added to new retail buildings, office parks, and multi-family housing complexes.
However, the council did acknowledge the trending movement to “go green” when more recently creating two overlay districts in East Woburn by the old Kraft Foods site and at the Showcase Cinemas property by Lowell Street and the Route 38 rotary onto I-95.
The newest CWCOD amendment is essentially copied directly from a separate section of the city zoning code that outlines where and what kinds of solar installations are allowed within Woburn. Additional language would specify that solar project components are not subject to a subsequent extraordinary “concept review” process that applies to petitioners submitting first-time CCWOD redevelopment plans.
The housing complex at 120 Commerce Way, which ground-level commercial space, contains 289 upper-story apartments. First pitched by Boston developer Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes back in 2017, the mixed-use redevelopment was the first major project approved under the CCWOD.
Toll Brothers partnered up with Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes back in 2019 on the project. Back in 2020, the City Council allowed Toll Brothers officials to convert a portion of the ground-level retail space into a second restaurant space.
According to a consultant for the petitioner, the solar-mounted carport that is proposed for the site’s parking deck would add roughly 14-feet of height to the top of the building. No parking spaces would be lost in erecting the installation.
