WOBURN - The City Council recently accepted a gift of 12 acres of land near the Shaker Glen conservation area in the West Side, where Mayor Scott Galvin and others plan to store excess stormwater to prevent flooding by busy the Four Corners area.
During a recent gathering in City Hall, Galvin informed the aldermen that after months of negotiations, members of the prominent DeMoulas family of Market Basket fame offered to donate the undeveloped land tract to the community.
“This is a big win for the city. We’ve been working on this for quite a while,” the City Hall CEO explained. “We will combine this with the other 20 acres down there for use as passive recreation. The other big part of the plan is to use this for flood stage and stormwater management.”
As part of a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant application submitted to the state last year, City Engineer Jay Corey and other local managers outlined a proposal to alleviate flooding along Lexington Streets and Cambridge Road by adding stormwater storage capacity by the Shaker Glen Brook.
According to the MVP grant request, during significant storm events, portions of the Shaker Glen waterway overflow, sometimes by several feet. As a result, many area properties within the surrounding low-lying flood plain, which includes the Four Corners, are inundated by water.
“The proposed project will evaluate the area for potential flood storage through nature-based stormwater controls, restored wetlands, and possible stream naturalization. The design would also incorporate recreational and education features. The final product of this phase of the MVP Action Grant would be a preliminary design and permitting strategy,” city officials explained in their 2020 grant submission.
Though currently undeveloped, the 12-acre site at shaker Glen Extension was previously home to a bowling alley, and concrete, building materials, and other remnants from that old structure are littered across the site.
City officials hope to clean up that debris and remove a large 40,000 square foot field of pavement from the 12-acre parcel in order to establish a new wetland habitat. Walking and hiking trails will also be created throughout the site.
“The project has the potential to create 75,000 sq.ft. of wetland habitat to expand the existing 100,000 sq. ft. that currently exists in the Shaker Glen conservation area (located upstream, but adjacent to the project site),” a narrative of the proposed project explains. “Stormwater will be redirected from Russell Street and into approximately a 20,000 sq.ft. nature-based stormwater treatment area. This will provide additional pollutant removal before stormwater enters Shaker Glen Brook. A berm on the eastern portion of the site will retain water, slowly releasing it into the surrounding wetlands,” the project description continues.
According to Galvin, the value of the land donation from the DeMoulas family has been pegged by the assessor’s office at around $600,000.
The mayor and other City Hall managers began exploring the land solution as an option for reducing the frequency of flooding events at the Four Corners, which is commonly closed off to motorists during severe rainstorms.
The busy traffic corridor has in recent years been targeted for other drainage system improvements that have succeeded in reducing the number of times traffic detours are needed due to flooding.
According to Galvin, the biggest such improvement involved removing a blocked stormwater culvert that ran under the KFC property at 163 Cambridge Rd.
“There had been a flooding issue down there [for quite some time], but we have managed to get that under control. Under the Kentucky Fried Chicken [site], there was a blocked culvert that we found while scanning the pipe,” the mayor explained. “We worked to remove that and that’s why we haven’t sen as much flooding as in the past.”
