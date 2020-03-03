BURLINGTON — The ability to make big shots, and play solid defense for the first three quarters, helped the Burlington High boys basketball team hold on for a big tournament win.
The Red Devils combined good 3-point shooting with tough defense over the middle two quarters to take a 15-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Then fourth-seeded Burlington held on at the end to come away with a 64-57 victory over fifth-seeded Winchester, in a Division 2 North quarterfinal tournament game at Vanella Gym on Friday night.
With the win Burlington (18-4) advances to the semifinal against top-seeded Beverly (19-2), a huge winner over Malden Catholic in its quarterfinal game, on Tuesday at Tewksbury High School (7 p.m.). Winchester tried its best to wipe out a big deficit in the fourth quarter but fell just short at the end, and had its season end with a final record of 16-6 overall.
The Red Devils prevailed partly to their long-range shooting, draining 12 3-pointers, as Kyle Inglis and Aidan Olivier both led the way by hitting four threes apiece to finish with 21 and 20 points respectively. Burlington also played good defense by limiting the Sachems to just two threes overall, and 11, 10, and 15 points respectively in the first three quarters.
“Our second quarter defense was amazing,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners. “The second quarter has been good for us two straight games, and I felt our defense was really good up until the fourth quarter. I was really happy with our defense, which was locked in and did a good job, and we also got a big assist from our bench when two starters got in foul trouble.”
The Sachems hung tough, and nearly came all the way back from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Phil Sughrue scored a team-high 17 points, while Liam Campbell added 16 points and Quinten Pienaar chipped in 13, to help Winchester close to within four points in the final minute, before running out of gas and couldn’t score again.
“I felt we had some defensive breakdowns in the second and third quarters when Burlington made some tough shots,” said Winchester coach John Fleming. “We didn’t shoot well and committed a few turnovers which led to a deficit. We didn’t quit, played hard as a team, and fought until the end, but we just ran out of time, as our deficit was too big to come back from.”
The Sachems did get off to a good start when Campbell hit a three, while Henry Kraft added a lay-in and Sughrue hit two free throws, to help give Winchester an early 7-3 lead.
But the Red Devils gained an edge in play for the rest of the first quarter due to the fine play of Inglis.
The senior co-captain hit two threes and a pair of free throws, to key an 8-4 run by himself, and bring Burlington back to tie the game 11-11 by the end of the first quarter.
After Sughrue hit two shots from in low to start the second quarter and briefly give Winchester a 15-11 lead, the Red Devils took over and dominated the rest of the quarter.
Inglis sparked the rally with a conventional three-point play, before Olivier drained a three and two lay-ins. Then after Mike Melanson got into foul trouble and had to sit down, Justin Bairos and Sean McGlaughlin came in off the bench and both hit 3-pointers, to ignite a quarter-ending 18-6 run. This gave Burlington an eight-point lead (29-21) by halftime.
The Sachems tried to rally early in the third quarter when Pienaar hit a short jumper and Campbell added two free throws. But, the Red Devils responded by moving further in front.
Inglis hit two more threes, while sophomore point guard Shane Mahoney added a three and a a finish at the basket, to key a 13-4 run that extended Burlington’s lead to 15 points (44-29) midway through the third quarter.
Sughrue tried to bring the Sachems back by hitting two shots from in low, while Henry Kraft added two free throws, to spark a 7-2 run that briefly cut Winchester’s deficit to 46-36.
“I felt Philip (Sughrue) really stepped up as a scorer,” said Fleming. “We struggled a bit in the second and third quarters, but he took it upon himself to try and keep us in the game, and he made some big shots.”
But Olivier responded for the Red Devils by first converting a lay-in, then draining a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer, to restore Burlington’s 15-point lead (51-36) at the end of the quarter.
“In the third quarter our defense was good again, and Kyle (Inglis) was awesome making some big shots,” said Conners. “Then Aidan (Olivier) stepped up and hit those two shots at the end of the quarter including that big three at the buzzer. Those two kids stepped up and were not scared of big moments, and you could just see it tonight in their play; it was awesome.”
After Tyler Williams opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to push Burlington’s lead to 18 points, the Sachems started a furious comeback bid to get back in the game.
Pienaar hit three shots from in close, while Campbell and Henry Kraft added hoops, to ignite a 14-3 run that cut Winchester’s deficit to just seven points (57-50) with four minutes left in the contest.
“Liam (Campbell) made some timely shots when our defense created turnovers and we got into transition,” said Fleming. “He defended Burlington’s top scorers and provided scoring for us, and we really relied on him all year.”
The Red Devils responded when Mahoney hit a short jumper, and Olivier and Williams both added free throws, to briefly increase Burlington’s lead to nine points (61-52) with two minutes remaining. But then Campbell hit both a 3-pointer, then off a steal scored in transtion, to quickly cut Winchester’s deficit to just four points (61-57) with 50 seconds left.
However, that’s as close as the Sachems would get. The Red Devils didn’t allow Winchester to score again.
At the other end of the floor, Bairos hit two free throws with 35 seconds left, and Olivier added a free throw with three seconds left, to cap the game’s scoring.
“We kind of played into their fourth-quarter run a little bit by committing some turnovers and taking bad shots,” said Conners. “Winchester got desperate and made some good defensive plays and shots. We still made enough shots to hold our lead to the end. We were tested, but our kids stepped up and played well enough to still win the game.”
After the game Fleming praised his team for its play in the game but also over the season.
“I’m really proud of our team for the way we played against Burlington tonight, and we made some great progress throughout the season,” said Fleming. “We lost some close games in the first half of the season. Then, we came closer together, stepped up, and played great the second half of the year with nine straight wins. That’s something we can look back and be proud of.”
