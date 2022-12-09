READING — The Reading High boys swim team posted a 5-6 overall record last season, and is excited to improve upon that this season.
Coached by Ken Holbrook, now in his 31st season, the Rockets begin the 2022-23 season tonight with a non-league meet at Newton North.
The team is finishing its second week of practice.
“I am very happy with what's been happening so far,” said Holbrook, who was inducted into the Eastern Massachusetts Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (EMISCA) Hall of Fame last spring.
Leading the Rockets will be senior tri-captains Ian Green, Owen Magoon, and Sean Tesoro.
Setting the pace for the Rockets this year is Tesoro, who qualified last year for the Division 1 state championship in three events: 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 backstroke. The senior finished first in all but one time trial he swam so far this year. He is expected to compete in those same events this year as well as the 200 freestyle and the 200 Individual Medley.
Green is a mainstay in all the freestyle events from the 50 to the 500 and will also be swimming the 100 backstroke.
Magoon will be swimming in the same events as Ian Green as well as the 100 breaststroke.
With 21 swimmers on this year’s squad, the Rockets will feature the largest team Holbrook has coached since 2012-13. Fourteen returning swimmers and seven newcomers are giving the veteran coach reason for a lot of optimism.
Returning sophomores Liam Green and Rory O'Neill are expected to be strong contributors, especially Green in the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 breaststroke, events in which he qualified for the states last season.
O'Neill had an outstanding Middlesex League championship meet last season where he placed in the top three in both the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle.
Sophomore Andrew McCarthy returns as the team's lone diver. He will also swim the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly.
Newcomers include freshmen Thomas Cockrell and Aidan Herlihy who have shown extremely well in time trials as they've placed in the top nine in every event. Herlihy will be starting out as the team's No. 1 500 freestyler while Cockrell will be swimming all the freestyles and the backstroke.
Reading finished third in both the Middlesex League dual meet season and the Middlesex League Championship meet. As usual, the team expects the most competition in the league from the perennial powerhouse Lexington, as well as Belmont and Arlington/Watertown.
After Friday’s season opener, the Rockets’ first home meet is next Friday (Dec. 16) at the Burbank YMCA against Natick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.