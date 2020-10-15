WOBURN — At some point this fall it seemed inevitable there would be some sort of outbreak that may cause a stoppage, or pause, of the local high school sports season.
On Wednesday, Woburn High cancelled its athletics for the week due to the city of Woburn being in the “red zone,” a classification attributed to a city, or town, facing high coronavirus transmission rates per average of new cases.
This affected golf, cross country, field hockey and soccer games against Reading.
“Due to the City of Woburn’s COVID19 red community designation, athletic competitions with Reading will be cancelled this week (golf) and weekend. Future competitions will be decided as the dates approach,” wrote Woburn High principal Jessica B. Callanan on her twitter site Wednesday at 2:57 p.m.
Woburn had been designated as “red” last week but as of last Friday there were no cases at the high school so games last weekend and on Columbus Day Monday played on.
Since then, according to Woburn High Athletic Director Jim Duran, three cases to non-athletes have arose although none of those students have been attending the high school.
“Cases seem to be going up everywhere,” said Duran. “It is going to vary from week to week and town to town when, and if, we can play. This is a first time for all of us dealing with this.”
The MIAA had made some severe changes to sports like soccer and field hockey to alleviate some of the close contact that results in those sports
And as a whole, the Middlesex League had been trying to get this Fall I season (as designated by the MIAA) off without any set backs issuing strict guidelines for spectators to try and limit exposure.
Some of those restrictions are limiting crowds to 50 people at all times, including visiting team fans, per Massachusetts COVID guidelines.
All fans from the home and away teams must have their school’s ML-12 lanyard displayed for the duration of the game.
Spectators must social distance and wear face coverings at all times.
Student spectators, i.e. and specifically “student sections” are not allowed. Students could only attend in place of a student-athlete’s family member, in which case a sport specific lanyard is required.
Next week Woburn teams are to play against Lexington in the four varsity sports beginning with golf on Tuesday.
“Hopefully kids can still play, if it is safe, and parents can still come,” said Duran. “We have been live streaming our games at (Woburn) to help out some.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.