LEXINGTON — In a game that won't soon be forgotten by those in attendance, the Reading High girls' basketball team was able to get its revenge on Lexington, while also advancing to the next round of the Div. 1 state tournament after a 65-63, overtime victory Thursday night at Lord Gym.
The 24th-seeded Lady Rockets lost to the No. 9 seeded Minutemaids twice during the regular season, by margins of 18 and 24 points. Reading showed from the outset, it was going to give everything it had to win this game against its Middlesex League Liberty Division rival.
Lexington's biggest lead was six points, at the outset of the second quarter. The Lady Rockets started finding their range from beyond the arc and four 3-pointers helped them stay within four points at the half.
Reading (13-9) scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to take a 39-31 lead before the Minutemaids began fighting back, going on a 6-2 run to close out the quarter.
Lexington (16-5) took a 50-47 lead with two minutes left, and was ahead 53-51 with 43 seconds left, but Brooke Pulpi (30 points) scored the last six Reading points in regulation to tie the game at 53-53 and send it to overtime.
The Lady Rockets got two 3-pointers from Charlotte Robichaud, and one from Pulpi, to take a 62-57 lead in overtime.
Reading only went 3-for-7 from the free throw line down the stretch, and threes from Stella Criniti and Maddie Parks helped Lexington to get to within a point, 64-63, with 11 seconds left.
It was a two-point game when the Minutemaids got their last possession, but an off-balance, well-defended 3-point attempt went wide left, as the Lady Rockets celebrated pulling off the upset.
"Listen, Lexington is a great team," said Reading coach Kara Melillo. "They are well-coached, but I think we were ready, the third time around, to make some adjustments. We had a couple really good days of practice and we were ready to go, which was nice to see."
Ella Abreu was another Lady Rocket who had a huge game at guard, and she got the Reading scoring started with a 3-pointer, helping it take an early, 7-4 lead.
Reading was scrappy on defense, and working hard to get good looks, but the Lady Rockets were struggling with their shots towards the latter part of the first quarter and the start of the second.
Lexington closed out the first on an 8-1 run to take a 17-13 lead after one, and scored the first basket of the second to take a 19-13 lead.
What may have been a key moment of the night came next when a Lexington player took down a Reading player while battling for a loose ball. The Lady Rocket player did not like it one bit and spun around and menaced the Minutemaid with a closed fist. She did not actually hit the player but it drew a technical foul and a spot on the bench for the rest of the game for the Reading player.
The whole episode created quite the uproar, which ended up lighting a fire under the Lady Rockets. Both technical free throws were missed by the Lexington player, and the next four Reading baskets came from beyond the arc by Molly Trahan, the freshman, Robichaud, and two from Pulpi.
What could have been an eight-point deficit was suddenly chopped down to one (26-25), with 1:30 left in the half.
"The energy was really good, and we got contributions from a lot of kids," said Melillo. "I was really proud of the way they fought today."
It was 31-27, in favor of Lexington, to start the third quarter, when Pulpi knocked down consecutive triples, giving Reading a 33-31 lead. But the Lady Rockets did not stop there, getting buckets from Abreu, Pulpi, and two free throws from Pulpi to take a 39-31 lead, while giving off the feeling that an upset was imminent.
But the Minutemaids were tough to stop, and they had the game back to a point in the first couple minutes of the fourth quarter. Maddie Parks (26) had the first eight Lexington points of the fourth, and whittled the lead down to two points, 47-45.
From that point on, it was one big shot after another from both teams as supporters from both teams went wild with every make.
"We hung in there the whole time," said Melillo. "But there was some great basketball from both teams, and I'm really happy for the girls."
Reading will be at North Andover in the Round of 16 on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.