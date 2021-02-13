In an unusual rubber match during a regular season, the Woburn High girls' basketball team continued the trend of home teams winning as it edged Belmont, 47-45, last night at Torrice Gym.
The third game was a result of an earlier first game, which was a substitute matchup when Lexington was in quarantine. The Tanners (5-3) have since played both games with Lexington, but are missing a road game with Reading, which likely won't be made up.
Last night's game came down to the final buzzer, when Belmont guard Nina Minicozzi had her desperate attempt to tie the game blocked by the Woburn defense.
Tanners' guard Carley Dangora had a quiet first three quarters in the scoring column, but she came up with eight points in the fourth to help put Woburn ahead to stay in the closing minutes.
One key sequence came with a little over a minute left. Dangora hit one of two free throws to give her team a 45-42 lead. She missed the second but the Tanners came up with the rebound and another offensive rebound after that, helping them kill valuable time on the clock.
Dangora ended up back on the free throw line again, and this time she made them both for what turned out to be the winning points.
"It was a very good team win for us," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "We were able to make just enough plays in the fourth quarter to win a very close, hard-fought game against a very good, well-coached Belmont team."
The Tanners got off to a great start, using a 13-0 run to turn a 4-1 deficit to take a 14-4 lead after one quarter. Grace Sgroi and Bella Sgroi combined for six points during the run, and Hannah Surrette hit the first of her two 3-pointers.
Four points from Cyndea Labissiere helped get the lead up to 14 points (20-6), before the Lady Marauders started to chip away and get back in the game. Treys from Reese Shapazian and Kiki Christofori helped get Belmont back into striking position at the half, 24-18.
"We started fast with very good pressure defense and some transition offense," said Sullivan. "Belmont came fighting back and it was back and forth the rest of the way."
The Lady Marauders scored the first six points of the third quarter to tie the game at 24-24. Minicozzi, who scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half, scored eight points in the third, including baskets that gave Belmont leads of 28-26 and 31-30.
Christofori's second trey gave the Lady Marauders their biggest lead, 35-31, before Bella Sgroi beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer of her own, cutting the Lady Marauder lead to one, 35-34, going into the final stanza.
It was 39-39 in the fourth quarter when Carley Dangora began to take over for the Tanners, connecting on a driving layup and a 3-pointer to give Woburn a 44-39 lead with a couple minutes left.
Woburn twice had five-point leads in the last two minutes but Minicozzi kept Belmont with a pair of treys, accounting for its last six points.
"The bench gave us some nice minutes in the first half," said Sullivan, noting Hannah Surrette, as well as starters Meghan Qualey and Jenna Taylor for their rebounding and blocked shots underneath the basket. "We played tough, taking three charges, which are huge plays for us."
Woburn will travel to Winchester for the first of its two games with its rival, Saturday (noon), before closing out the regular season Monday (noon) at Torrice Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.