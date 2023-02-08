LEXINGTON — High school basketball games are 32 minutes long so unlike their college and NBA counterparts, who play longer contests, usually a slow start is harder to overcome in the high school game than in the others.
For the fourth straight game, the Reading High boys basketball team trailed after the first quarter. And for the third time in those four games, it wound up losing as those slow starts are beginning to be a common denominator in losses.
Lexington’s outside shooting was hot early as it built a nice lead and never trailed in the game as the Minutemen held off the Rockets late for a 75-70 win at Ralph Lord Gymnasium on Tuesday. Considered one of the best shooting venues in the Middlesex League, the two teams combined for 21 3-pointers.
Reading (7-6) is getting used to playing shorthanded as life without its best player Jesse Doherty is something it is going to have to live with the rest of the way as Doherty will be out the rest of the season with a knee injury. The Rockets are also battling some illness as Jake Palm missed last Friday’s game, but did return last night, however, Jack Murphy was a scratch from last night’s contest due to illness.
“(Lexington) played a great game and hit some big shots,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “We had good look after good looks in the first half; great looks. We just couldn’t knock them down. We scored 22 in the first half and 48 in the second, we can’t have that happen.”
With Doherty’s void in the scoring department, stepping up his game to another level has been senior point guard Aidan Bekkenhuis. The three-year starter has been a lock-down defender during his years with the varsity but now Bekkenhuis has been forced to take on a greater scoring load and is starting to find more consistency doing that. Last night he had 25 points, with 23 coming in the second half, while making five 3-pointers, both are career highs.
Senior guard Hunter Hayes had his best game of the year with 12 points while junior Andrew Jackvony came off the bench to provide a spark late with seven points helping to creep Reading close in the end.
The Minutemen (9-6, 8-5 ML) came out shooting well from deep early as four different players made threes to get them out to a 12-7 start. It was a 16-11 Lexington lead after one quarter and an overall 10-0 Lexington run swelled its lead to 13 at 24-11 before Reading’s Shea Donahue buried a 3-pointer to briefly quiet the surge.
Lexington got it up to 14 (28-14) before Hayes made a three and then a layup off a stolen pass to trim it to 28-21. However, the Minutemen threw one in at the buzzer from the corner for a 32-22 lead at the half.
There was a pretty good offensive flow in the third quarter with both teams combining for 44 points. Bekkenhuis asserted himself with 13 points in the quarter thanks to three 3-pointers, and some tough finishes at the hoop. But, Lexington’s scoring balance actually was able to extend its lead by two points to take a 12-point, 55-43, lead into the final quarter.
A scoring error at the scorer’s table took a basket away from Bekkenhuis and the Rockets early in the fourth quarter, which made a Reading seven-point deficit inch back to nine. When it was discovered it proved to be too late to add it back in. While Lexington maintained a fairly comfortable lead the rest of the way, the Rockets made it interesting with two made 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds for a five-point margin of defeat.
Lexington followed up its great shooting performance at Hawkes Field House, where it made 12 threes, with 10 in this game. The Minutemen had four players in double figures led by junior Derin Ongur with 25 points (3 threes). Freshman Sam Myerberg was next with 16 points.
The Rockets are staying in the mix in the Middlesex League Liberty Division race and are filling in the voids, but have just three games remaining in league play. The loss delayed Morrissey of surpassing Bill Carroll on the all-time coaching list of career victories at RMHS for boys basketball.
“Some of the extra kids played pretty well, but we need more of that extra oomph to get us by,” said Morrissey. “We are going to be OK; we have no choice.”
Reading will play its first non-league game on Thursday when it hosts Somerville (5-12) at 7 p.m.
ROCKETS LOSE DOHERTY
Reading High boys basketball standout Jesse Doherty will be lost for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL that will require season-ending surgery.
The two-time Middlesex League All-Star was averaging 17.9 ppg this season and was a strong candidate for ML Liberty Division MVP.
Doherty ranks 11th all-time at RMHS in scoring with 790 points and is second in career 3-point field goals with 126.
He hopes having the surgery this soon will help him be ready to play college basketball at the start of next season at Salve Regina where he is committed.
