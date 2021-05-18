READING — The Woburn High softball team had everything working in a big way in an offensive explosion over Reading.
Woburn defeated Reading, 25-7, Saturday morning at the RMHS softball field in five innings as the Tanners scored a team-high 25 runs highlighted by an 11-run third inning en route to their fourth straight win of the season.
“Reading is a well-coached super young team,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “They are going to be a force in a couple years and they can hit. But, we were able to get a couple big innings where we got some walks and big hits and it worked out well for us.”
“When your pitchers are struggling to throw strikes and then when they do throw a strike and we can’t field the ball, it is just a vicious cycle,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “It just kind of got out of control fast and none of our pitchers were throwing strikes. You can’t stay in a game like that because you are either going to walk everybody or they will get a hit off the one strike you throw.”
Sigsbury is proud of the way her team is coming together this season and making the most of every game they get.
“We are playing well right now,” said Sigsbury. “Defensively, we could play a little better in the infield, but we a senior team and they are so fun to be around. They know they only have 10 games and then a Middlesex League tournament, so they are enjoying their time together. I am extremely proud of them and extremely happy with how we are playing.”
As for Reading, it hopes to build off this loss and re-group in its next series against Belmont. McElroy hopes they don’t run out of time.
“We just have to get back out there,” said McElroy. “There is a lot more than ever before when it comes to the mental aspect of the game right now because they aren’t there. The problem is the season is so short, by the time we get there it will be over.”
Woburn started off the game getting an RBI single in the top of the first from Jenna Taylor to take a quick 1-0 lead. The Lady Rockets came up in the bottom half of the inning and started strong with their first two batters Emily Martel and Caroline Higgins reaching base on singles. Two batter later Alexis Burnham ripped a triple to deep center to score two to put Reading on top 2-1.
Things quickly fell apart for Reading as in the top half of the second as Woburn put up seven runs on only two hits to take an 8-2 lead.
Walks got the best of the Lady Rockets and they would serve up six in this inning alone with the combination of three different pitchers. But it was Bella Sgroi’s three-run triple that capped a great inning for the Tanners.
Reading fought back to get two in the bottom half of the second on RBI singles by Grace Weston and Martel to cut Woburn’s lead in half.
In the top of the third, Woburn sent 14 batters to the plate scoring 11 runs on four hits to bust the game wide open.
The big highlight from the inning was Taylor’s three-run home run to left. Taylor had a great day at the plate for Tanners going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and she scored three runs.
Other key hits in the inning for Woburn were two RBI hits for Grace Sgroi, and RBI single for Keeli Queen and RBI double for pitcher Morgan Barmash.
Woburn wasn’t done. In the top half of the fourth inning, it scored another six runs on five more hits to make it a 25-4 game.
The Lady Rockets scored three in the bottom half of the fourth, but in the end in wasn’t enough as they could not keep Woburn off the base paths.
Next up, Woburn (4-0) will play at Lexington Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. and Reading (0-4) will look to re-group against Belmont at home Tuesday at 4 p.m.
