ARLINGTON — Last night's game at Ed Burns Arena looked a lot like Saturday's game between the Arlington and Woburn High girls’ hockey team, until Spy Ponder star Maddie Krepelka imposed her will at the end for the 4-2 Arlington win.
The Tanners rallied from an early 1-0 deficit with two goals in the second half to take a 2-1 lead. Like Saturday at O'Brien Rink, the Spy Ponders tied it at 2-2, but this time Krepelka scored twice in the last four minutes to deliver her team a 4-2 victory.
Arlington emerges from this important early series, undefeated, with a 1-0-1 record, while Woburn is playing well but still in search of its first win at 0-1-1.
The Spy Ponders were without starting goalie Elise Rodd, so sophomore backup Allison LaBarge got the start. The Tanners were hoping to take advantage of this situation, but it turns out LaBarge is pretty good, too.
Arlington got the jump on the scoreboard as Krepelka sliced through the Woburn zone and stuffed the puck behind goalie Alyssa Wackrow at 2:06.
There were a few chances for both teams over the next 22 minutes of the first half, but Wackrow and LaBarge stood tall in net.
Woburn tied the game, less than eight minutes into the second half, when Bella Shaw passed from the right corner to freshman Taylor Buckley, low in the right circle, and Buckley fired the puck into the far corner to make the score 1-1.
The Tanners kept the momentum on their side when they scored again, less than three minutes later. Madelyn Soderquist won the draw in the left circle, fed the puck back to sophomore Meaghan Keough at the left point, and her shot found its way through some skates and into the back of the net, behind LaBarge.
Woburn was starting to role at that point, but Arlington needed just 26 seconds to get the equalizer.
Grace Corsetti used her speed to take the puck up ice. She found some open space near the left point and put a shot towards the Tanner net, and Mikayla Doherty managed to deflect it into the net for a 3-2 Spy Ponder lead.
There was plenty of time left for Woburn to answer, but was unable to do so, even with the only power play of the game in its favor with about 10 minutes remaining.
Krepelka added an insurance goal, her second of the game, with 3:24 left. She finished off a nice drop pass from Doherty (1-2), taking the puck from the right and beating Wackrow from close in.
The game-clincher came with just 23 seconds left when Krepelka scored on an empty net for the 4-2 final.
The Tanner girls might have to wait awhile for that first victory. They are supposed to play Reading in their next two games — Wednesday, Jan. 13 and Monday, Jan. 18 (MLK Day) — but the RMHS athletics has been shut down indefinitely due to Covid issues.
Athletic Director and Woburn boys' coach Jim Duran is hoping his team can get the second game in, next Wednesday, so the girls' team likely shares the same sentiment. Lexington is the more likely next opponent, a week from Saturday.
