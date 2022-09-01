READING — Last year’s performance is a hard act for this fall’s Reading High football team to follow. The Rockets aren’t really thinking about that, however. They’re busy preparing for this season.
“Each year really is different,” said Reading coach John Fiore (145-55) now in his 19th year as head coach. “You just go out and do what you need to do to do well.”
The Rockets finished their 2021 campaign with a 10-1 record. Reading’s only loss was in the MIAA Division 2 state quarterfinals against eventual champion Catholic Memorial. Reading swept its way to the Middlesex League Liberty Division title. On Thanksgiving Day, the Rockets defeated Freedom Division champion Stoneham.
Many of the key players from last year’s team are back and eager to build on that success.
“The kids are in great shape,” Fiore said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm and they’ve worked really hard.”
There are also a lot of kids in the program, with 102 players in all four grades.
“There was a run when we had between 90 and 100 kids,” Fiore said. “It dropped off a little with Covid, but now it’s back.” There’s a lot of competition.”
The team’s captains are seniors James Murphy, Aidan Bekkenhuis, Eamon Centrella and Collin Donahue.
Murphy (6-5, 208), a four-year starter at quarterback, holds just about every school passing record there is for career, season and single game.
He was the Liberty Division MVP last fall. He is a New England Football Journal preseason second-team All-State selection.
“James is doing very well,” Fiore said. “He’s in the best shape of his four years here. He’s put on some size and he’s stronger.”
Murphy has some excellent receivers back to throw to like wide receiver Ryan Strout (school receord 58 catches in 2021) and tight end Jesse Doherty (41).
Centrella, an offensive lineman, is a New England Football Journal preseason third-team All-State selection.
The 6-foot, 1-inch, 250-pound Donahue is a two-way returning starter on the line, while Bekkenhuis is a defensive back and receiver.
Bekkenhuis’s defensive stop on Bishop Feehan’s two-point conversion attempt in the final minutes helped Reading seal the victory in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 state playoffs. He was a Liberty Division All-Star last year, as was Centrella.
Reading’s first scrimmage was on Saturday against Lynn Classical.
“It went well, but there are some things we can do better,” Fiore said. “The preseason is a marathon sometimes and sometimes it’s a sprint. Right now it’s a sprint.”
The final scrimmage is on Friday at Andover, where they’ll face the Golden Warriors and Xaverian Brothers.
The season opener is on Sept. 9 at Melrose. The following week, Reading will be on the road again, visiting Barnstable.
The home opener is scheduled to be on Friday, Sept. 23 against Danvers on the newly renovated Hollingsworth Field.
“They’re still doing work,” Fiore said. “The field is done but the track isn’t finished yet. We hope to get on it at some point.”
The opening Liberty Division game is on Sept. 30, at home against Belmont.
“At this point, we’re focused on getting ready for Melrose,” Fiore said.
