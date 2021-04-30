READING — As the Reading High boys’ tennis team returns to the court for the first time in two years, they’ll also be a new face guiding the program for the first time in over a half century.
Matt Williams is the new head boys tennis coach at Reading and he replaces RMHS Athletic Hall of Famer Bruce Appleby. Appleby, who led the Rockets’ program for 57 seasons.
Acutally, Appleby may be back in 2022 as the veteran coach decided to take a one-year sabbatical from coaching due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Williams may be new to the position, he’s certainly no stranger to the Reading High boys’ tennis program.
A four-year member of the program from 1998-2001, Williams, 38, played as the No. 3 singles player during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Achieving a tremendous amount of success as at third singles, Williams rose to No. 1 singles during his junior and senior years for the Rockets.
Williams’ tennis career continued at the collegiate level at Curry College where he played at No. 1 singles for the Colonels.
Upon earning his undergraduate degree from Curry College in 2005, Williams returned to Reading where he served as an assistant coach for Appleby for two seasons.
After a two-year stint working for Appleby, Williams was named as the head coach for the Melrose High boys’ tennis program in 2007, where he guided the program to success for 12 seasons.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams decided to venture on from Melrose and accept the one-year coaching position at Reading. Williams is a sixth grade Science teacher at the Parker Middle School, a position he’s held for seven years.
“I’ve always had the highest respect for Bruce (Appleby) and he was my mentor in high school,’’ said Williams. “He’s a coach I’ve always looked up to and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I was a part of the Reading High boys’ tennis program when I was in high school and I had some of my best memories playing for Bruce and being on those teams.”
Leading the way for the Rockets will be senior captain Zach Tzianabos, who is the team’s returning No. 1 singles player.
“Zach (Tzianabos) is the lone senior captain on the team, and we’re going to do everything we can to make this a memorable year for him,’’ said Williams. “He’s shown great poise out there, and he has tremendous talent. He’s been doing a great job showing leadership to the younger guys on the team both on and off the court.”
With only nine players currently on the varsity roster, Williams has had a relatively thin amount of candidates to choose from to select his lineup.
Other varsity athletes on the roster for the Rockets include freshman Drew Lynch, who is tentatively slated to play at No. 2 singles. Also competing for third singles will be junior Jack Egan, who has fared well during the first few days of the pre-season.
Competing for first and doubles’ combinations for the Rockets include junior Andino Sandia and younger brother and freshman Jian Sandia. Other players in line to compete for varsity spots include junior Drew Shimansky and freshman Pip Balas.
With a small roster and a limited pre-season schedule to work with, Williams certainly has his work cut out for him.
“It’s challenging to have nine days to get the lineup together and be prepared for a Middlesex League Liberty match,’’ said Williams. “We’re going to work hard over the next few days, working on some drills to be as ready as we can be for the season. It’s definitely a challenge, but all the coaches in the league are dealing with the same situation.”
Unlike seasons past, the 2021 Middlesex League spring tennis season will feature 10 regular-season matches against fellow Liberty Division opponents. With the regular season ending the first of June, the Middlesex League will reserve one week for an in-league post-season tournament, where each team will be guaranteed three matches. Following the league tournament, teams will then have the option to compete in the MIAA tournament.
“I think the Middlesex League tournament is an awesome idea, and it’s very exciting,’’ said Williams. “We’re all looking forward to the season and what’s ahead of us. Everyone is so happy to be back out there playing tennis again, no matter what it takes.”
The Rockets will open the season on Thursday, May 6 when they’ll travel to face Winchester at the Packard Courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.