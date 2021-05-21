WALTHAM — Reading’s clutch play late in the game allowed it to prevail, 4-1, against Belmont on Tuesday night at Yetten Field in Waltham (Belmont’s temporary home field).
Reading (4-1) wiggled out of jams in both the fifth and sixth innings before finally striking for the winning rally in the top of the seventh.
The inning started with Brian Marshall working a walk against Belmont’s tough sophomore lefty Nate Hartley.
Chris Shin’s attempt to sacrifice the runner to second wasn’t successful but Marshall advanced anyway with one out on a wild pitch.
Colin Murray (two hits) then laced a line-drive single up the middle but Marshall was held up at third with centerfielder Matt Rowan charging hard to field the ball.
After a clutch strikeout of pinch-hitter Cullen McCadden by Hartley for the second out, leadoff batter Steven Webb came to the plate.
The senior tri-captain hit a shallow fly that dropped out of the reach of shortstop Damon Reyes and both Rocket runners scored as Webb slid into second for a double.
“Sometimes you hit the ball hard for an out and then you get good fortune in other cases,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “We don’t care how they look just about the result.”
Jacob Carter put another insurance run on the board singling up the middle scoring Webb for the 4-1 lead.
The way Reading junior righthander Colin Ensminger was pitching, that was more than enough as he struck out the side (0 ER, 4 H, 10 K, 0 BB) in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.
The Marauders scored first as Reading uncharacteristically made two infield errors. Sylvian Davidson brought the run in with a sacrifice fly to left field.
The Rockets were hitting the ball hard through three innings but five putouts by Rowan in center field was keeping them off the bases.
In the fourth Reading tied it up on a double by Nick Marshall that looked like a routine single to right field, but he took the extra base on a hustle play.
It was his brother Brian who knocked him in with two outs on a shallow fly that landed in the same spot as Webb’s game-winner.
For the next three innings Belmont put the lead runner on-base but failed to capitalize.
In the fifth the first two runners reached on a hit batter and a single. But, the next batter hit a ball perfectly to Shin at the third base bag and he turned it into a 5-3 double play.
“Chris was put at third base tonight because of an injury and he made the switch look easy.” said Blanchard.
In the sixth Belmont again put pressure on the Rocket defense with singles from Michael Travia and Sean Noone (2 hits) put runners on second and third with one out.
From this point on it was Ensminger who took over the game for the Rockets singlehandily recording the final five Rocket defensive outs.
The crafty righty mixed in his devastating curve ball with a hard fast ball to strike out Ryan Broderick and then adeptly fielded a grounder through the box hit by Rowan to snuff out the threat and give the Rockets a boost of momentum entering the pivotal seventh.
“I was really happy with what I think was our best game by far,” said Blanchard. “We got contributions from a lot of players. We are always talking about improvement and I think we saw that tonight.”
The two teams will back at it on Saturday morning in Reading at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.