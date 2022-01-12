WOBURN — In a battle of first-year Middlesex League head coaches, Wakefield High's Colin Halpin's squad got the better of Woburn, 60-53, Tuesday night, at Torrice Gym.
The Tanners (3-4) never got rolling in the offensive end, but they were scrappy throughout, and were in it until the final three minutes, when the Warriors went on an 8-3 run to take a 58-50 lead with a minute left.
"It was the flattest we've been, I thought, for a game this year," said Woburn first-year coach Randy Parker. "I thought we did a good job in the second half of fighting and crawling back, but give credit to Wakefield, they outworked us from top to bottom."
The Tanners had three of their four regular players back in the lineup, but two of those three had not played in a game since before Christmas. With the recent additions to the lineup also being worked in, Woburn seemed a little tentative, especially on offense.
"We got a couple guys back who were out for a little bit," said Parker. "We have to get them back jelling with the guys who they were jelling with before."
Joe Gattuso, coming off a 39-point effort against the Marauders, started the scoring with a 3-pointer, but it turned out to be one of the few times the Tanners were ahead in the game.
Jeff DiFazio answered with a three of his own, igniting an 8-0 Wakefield run, with DiFazio sinking another trifecta to close it out.
Woburn fought back to tie the game at 10-10 on a basket and one from Brett Tuzzolo and a jump shot from sophomore Dominic Cafarella, but Michael Wilkinson struck from beyond the arc to give the Warriors a 13-10 lead after one quarter.
The first four minutes of the second quarter were a defensive struggle, with the Tanners scoring the only five points to take a 15-13 lead. Gattuso made 3-of-4 free throws and Jalen Merlain put back his own rebound to account for the points.
Woburn plays intense defense and the officials were calling the game tightly, which may have led to Gattuso picking up his third foul with 3:40 left before halftime. Parker had to sit him until the start of the third quarter.
With the Tanners leading, 15-14 at the time, Wakefield went on an 11-2 run to close out the half to take a 25-17 lead at the break. Most of the damage was done at the free throw line, where the Warriors went 7-for-7 during the run.
"We didn't do a great job rebounding the ball, we turned it over more than we usually do, shot about 50 percent from the free throw line," said Parker. "We just dug ourselves too deep a hole."
Gattuso was back in the lineup to start the third quarter, and Woburn went about trying to close the eight-point gap. It started well, with the Tanners cutting the deficit in half on buckets by Gattuso and Josh Freeman.
Wakefield was doing a good job defending Gattuso and Tuzzolo, so Woburn needed others to step up, and Freeman became one of those guys.
Freeman's first two baskets were scoop layups in the lane, in traffic, helping to cut the lead to three, 30-27. Back-to-back treys from Freeman and Gattuso gave the Tanners back the lead, 33-32, with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors got a pair of free throws from De'Ari Burton to back in front, but Freeman came up with another big play, a basket and one, to put Woburn up by two, 36-34.
But as was the case in the prior two quarters, Wakefield had the final say, and it scored the final six points to take a 40-36 lead into the fourth quarter. This time, the momentum carried into the fourth quarter and the Warriors went on an 8-0 run to start the quarter, and a 14-0 run overall, to take a 48-36 lead with 6:24 left.
Wilkinson was responsible for the last basket of the third quarter and all eight points in the fourth, which included two successful basket-and-ones.
"It just wasn't our night," said Parker. "We have to give credit to Wakefield tonight. They were ready to play with energy. I thought we weren't ready to go, as we have been."
But the Tanners were not done, yet. They went on an 11-2 run to get the margin down to three points (50-47) with 2:50 left. Freeman got it started by completing his 12-point second half, and Gattuso kept it going with six straight points, including a basket and one. Liam Dillon closed the gap to three with a 3-pointer.
Wakefield scored the next five points to get the lead back to eight (55-47) with 1:56 left, and Woburn was unable to cut into the deficit at that point.
"Our guys know our offense comes from our defense," said Parker. "We try to force tough shots and get some rebounds, and then try to go. It was just one of those nights."
