There may not be an MIAA tournament but the Reading and Burlington High boys basketball teams nevertheless locked up in a tournament-like game.
In the newly-formed Middlesex League playoffs, No. 5 seeded Reading squeaked by No. 4 seeded Burlington, 50-47, on Wednesday afternoon at Vanella Gym. Much has been written about Reading’s fine sophomore core group, but it was senior Pat Harrigan who made the key block and hit the big shot to allow the Rockets to advance.
Reading (5-6) was to play No. 1 seed Winchester (10-1) Thursday at 1 in a game that was moved up a day due to expected bad weather.
With the game tied at 47-all and the Red Devils with the ball with under a minute left, Burlington guard Justin Bairos faked a 3-pointer with Harrigan guarding him. Bairos tried to drive on Harrigan but the 6-4 Reading forward was in position to block Bairos lay-up attempt from the left side of the rim with :37 left as Reading gained possession.
After a the ensuing timeout, sophomore guard Aidan Bekkenhuis drove to the basket, and as the defense converged on him, he kicked it out to Harrigan on the right wing. Harrigan stroked it perfectly for just his second 3-pointer of the season to give Reading the 50-47 lead with 15 seconds left.
The Red Devils had one last chance to tie the game again, but a 3-point shot by Shane Mahoney rimmed out just before the buzzer sounded, to allow Reading to escape with the win.
Harrigan led the Rockets with 14 points all coming in the second half, while sophomores James Murphy added 13 points, and both Tim Mulvey and Bekkenhuis chipped in 10 to the winning effort.
“I felt we did a nice job playing very good man-to-man defense,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “Burlington played good defense as well, and this helped to keep it a lower-scoring game which I felt benefitted us.”
Mahoney led all scorers with 18 points, while Justin Bairos added 13 points and Sean McLaughlin chipped in 11 including three 3-pointers for the Red Devils. But while averaging 12 3-pointers a game this season, Burlington only hit six threes overall, and had its season end with a final record of 8-3.
“We shot terribly and incredibly poorly for some reason,” said Burlington coach Phil Conners. “We missed wide open threes and shot six-for-30 from three. Defensively our man-to-man did a great job on Reading, but we got into foul trouble so we had to switch to a zone defense so our kids wouldn’t foul out. Reading scored more against it. Reading also beat us on the boards as they were bigger than us which I expected, but overall we just didn’t shoot well.”
The game was evenly played in the early going with Burlington jumping out 8-2, but Reading drew even by quarter’s end, 8-8.
The Devils gained a slight edge in the second quarter when Sean McLaughlin scored five points including a three, and give Burlington a three-point lead (18-15) by halftime.
The Rockets rallied back in the third quarter when Harrigan and Mulvey both scored seven points while Murphy chipped in four. Reading held its biggest lead of the game at 33-26 with two minutes left in the third.
Still, the game was there to be had for the Red Devils. Burlington worked its way back from that deficit to take a 38-37 lead on a pair of free throws by Bairos with 5:32 to play.
But, after the teams exchanged baskets, Murphy scored from in close and Bekkenhuis hit a 3-pointer to put the Rockets back up four (44-40) with just over four minutes to play.
With just under three minutes to play the Rockets inched that lead to five (47-42) and had the ball. However, a bad pass resulted in Mahoney grabbing the loose ball and converting a lay-up at the other end with 2:10 left to make it 47-44.
Then Bekkenhuis was called for a charge giving the ball back to the Devils still in a one-possession game.
Burlington missed the initial shot but corralled the offensive rebound to keep possession. With the shot clock winding down Bairos had to shoot from deep at the top of the key and drained a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:30 left.
Bairos came up clutch for Burlington in the final quarter with nine points and he was the player the team wanted the ball in his hands in the final minute. But, the Rockets and Harrigan had other plans as Harrigan’s block then set up his game-winning three.
Another encouraging thing about the win for the Rockets is it could win a game that leading scorer Jesse Doherty would be held to one point as Burlington made sure to identify the talented Rocket sophomore on defense.
“We had four kids score in double figures, and we were just able to make a few more plays than Burlington,” said Morrissey. “Pat Harrigan, James Murphy, and Tim Mulvey all hit some big shots, while I felt Aidan Bekkenhuis played a tremendous game for us defensively.”
(Steve Algeri also contributed to this report.)
