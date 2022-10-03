ARLINGTON — Woburn shook off the loss from a week ago and got back to doing what it does best and that is controlling the football with a punishing, old-school rushing attack.
The Tanners also in essence played a game of keep away from Arlington in their 35-7 win on Friday night. Woburn (3-1, 1-0 ML) controlled the clock for 33:47 in time of possession compared to 14:13 for the Spy Ponders (2-2, 0-1).
“Five drives all over double-digits, give credit to the linemen,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher.
Indeed. Woburn possessed the ball five times on Friday night and scored each time on drives that were for 10 plays or more, thus chewing up a lot of the game clock.
Running behind two sophomores on the left side of the line in tackle Luciano Parziale and guard Jayden Castriotta, along with seniors Matt O’Connor (center), Ernesto Nurellari (right guard) and Yohahn Engineer (right tackle), the Tanners rushing attack went for 306 yards on 50 attempts.
Leading the way was junior Bryan Ferreira who carried 30 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Brett Tuzzolo, fullback Mike Doherty and backup running back Matt Sousa had the other scores on the ground.
What was different from a week ago?
“A big change from a week ago is (Arlington) didn’t have No. 26 Eric Miles (of Bedford), he’s a great player, he’s a great quarterback, and he clearly was the difference in that game. If not for him we’re 4-0,” said Belcher.
The Woburn defense played a solid game as well even with the limited time it was on the field. The only hiccup was a 61-yard dash by Arlington’s All-Star running back Kayden Mills who scored the Spy Ponders’ lone touchdown and briefly made it a game at 14-7 early in the second quarter.
But, from start to finish this was Woburn in control. Ferreira was the workhorse on the opening drive with a few chunk plays to lead an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive. He finished it off from the one.
Marc Cutone was perfect on the night with extra point kicks and added the first of his five.
Arlington made a brief appearance in Woburn territory on its first drive but turned it over on downs at the 42 giving it right back to the Tanners.
Tuzzolo found Ryan Lush for an 18-yard completion for the big play of the 10-play, 62-yard drive. Doherty capped it with a two-yard rushing TD.
After Mills put Arlington the board, the Tanners methodically went back to work going 69 yards on 12 plays. Tuzzolo ran it in from two yards out for a 21-7 lead with 2:47 left before half.
Arlington possessed the ball on the first series of the second half but had a quick three-and-out. Woburn then took 8:45 off the clock to go 75 yards in 13 plays for its fourth touchdown.
Ferreira was busy on this drive with eight carries, the last of which was a one-yard scoring run. Cutone’s kick made it 28-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Senior co-captain Liam Dillon showed everyone why he had six interceptions a year ago, which were the most in a season by a Woburn player in 10 years. He had his first of this year on Friday by tipping the ball to himself and then making a juggling catch as he went to the ground.
The turnover set up Sousa’s first score of the season on a one-yard run to make it 35-7.
The backups were in the rest of the way.
Woburn went into Friday’s game ranked No. 4 in the Division 2 power rankings. This week the Tanners host unbeaten Reading (4-0, 1-0) which likely will decide who wins the Middlesex League Liberty Division, even in early October.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
