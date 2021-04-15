READING — Reading High Athletic Director Tom Zaya announced yesterday that Reading and Lincoln-Sudbury will meet in the last football game of the Fall II 2021 season on Friday, April 23. This culminating game will be hosted by Reading and will be played at 5 p.m.
All COVID-19 rules and regulations will be in effect. Each player will be allowed two spectator passes. The game is scheduled to be live streamed by Reading Community Television at rctv.org.
The Rockets have been an impressive 4-0 and appear to have no equals in the Middlesex League during the Fall II season. Reading has outscored its foes 134-14. The Rockets host Lexington Saturday in a noon kickoff.
Lincoln-Sudbury currently stands at 5-0 and have been equally dominate. L-S has outscored its opponents 200-35. The Warriors still have a game with Cambridge to play on Friday before they meet Reading.
This will be the first time a team from the Middlesex League has played a school outside the league.
