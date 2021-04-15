Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.