BURLINGTON — Despite a lack of sufficient size, the Burlington High boys basketball team got a great deal of scoring from its five senior guards last year to come up with a fine season and make the tournament for the third straight year.
But, now the Red Devils have their work cut out for them in order to return to post-season play. Burlington lost seven players from last year’s team, five to graduation, and two who opted not to return, which according to fourth-year head coach Phil Conners accounted for 85 percent of their scoring last year.
The Devils (11-10 last year) still have five players back so there is still some experience and depth, especially in its backcourt that gives Conners hope of another tourney qualification.
“We don’t have a ton of experience, yet this is my first group here that were committed to do the things I asked them to do in the off-season to become good players,” said Conners. “This is a very committed and smart group with an average GPA of 3.80, and they are great kids and a nice group to work with.”
While the Red Devils don’t have a lot of size, Conners feels his squad will be a good outside shooting team, which has been one of his trademarks as a coach. Conners likes ball movement and his teams usually utilize the 3-point line to its advantage.
The coach also says this group has intelligence and toughness to be more competitive than it would otherwise.
“We’re not big, but we can shoot the ball and are very skilled,” said Conners. “We have some new kids that have really worked on their games and come a long way. We will be a smart, tough team that will work hard and keep us in most games, and give us a chance to win games with that hard work.”
Their lack of size will compel Conners to use just one forward/center and four guards similar to last year.
The only returning big man for the Red Devils, senior captain Mike Melanson, returns for his third year on varsity and second year as the team’s starting forward/center. Melanson, who averaged 8.0 per game a year ago will be relied on for rebounding, inside and outside scoring.
Much like his brothers, Melanson is also adept from deep as he led the team with 40 3-pointers a year ago.
He will be backed up by senior newcomer Benji Ramirez.
“Mike (Melanson) is a great rebounder and inside defender who was second or third in the league in 3-pointers last year,” said Conners. “He’s a leader and hard worker, and he was our player who organized our off-season workouts. He’s done everything I’ve asked of him for so long, and he’s an awesome kid who will be one of the major pieces of our team this year.”
The Red Devils will go with their four returning guards to start in their backcourt, including senior captain Kyle Inglis (5.1 ppg), who backed up at point guard last year and now will assume that starting role. A hard worker, Inglis will provide outside shooting and tough defensive play.
“Kyle (Inglis) has become tons better who, similar to Mike Melanson, has really expanded his game at both ends of the floor,” said Conners. “He worked hard in the off-season to improve his outside shooting and defensive play, and he’s a top-notch student and person who even has some colleges looking at him.”
Joining Inglis in the backcourt will be sophomore Aiden Olivier, who like Inglis saw some playing time as a back-up guard last year, and now will be the starting off guard. Like Inglis, Olivier will be relied on for his shooting (13 threes last year) and tough defense.
“Aiden (Olivier) has improved a ton in the past year, and I feel he’s going to have a break-out year for us,” said Conners. “He’s a super athlete who has worked hard to improve his shooting and defensive play, and he’s very coachable. He’s someone that everyone will hear a lot of this season.”
Another starting guard is sophomore Shane Mahoney, who not only saw significant playing time as a freshman last year, but even started a few games. Now bigger and stronger, Mahoney will provide good ball-handling skills and outside shooting.
“Shane (Mahoney) is a small yet smart player who has become bigger and tougher by putting on 20 pounds of muscle since last year,” said Conners. “He will handle himself a lot better this year, and he’s a great ball handler who can shoot the ball with a high I.Q., so he will be in the mix as well in our backcourt.”
The fourth starting guard is junior Tyler Williams. Like the other guards, Williams will be relied on for outside shooting and good defensive play.
“Tyler (Williams) has come a long way as our best outside shooter and best defender,” said Conners. “He’s also worked hard to improve his shooting and defense, and we expect big things from him to help keep us in games this year.”
Backing up the four starting guards will be junior newcomers Sean McLaughlin, Justin Bairos, and Nick Virgin, sophomore Brian Capabianco, and freshman Eric Sekaya, all of whom according to Conners will see their share of playing time.
“I feel we can definitely compete this year, even though we lost 85 percent of our scoring from last year,” said Conners. “I felt months ago we would struggle this year, but these kids have worked hard, so I’m hoping that with the amount of work they put in it will help us better compete.
“This is the first group here that’s done what I’ve asked them to do, and hopefully now we will be able to see the results of that hard work.”
Burlington will start league play on Friday when it hosts Wilmington at the Vanella Gym (5:30 p.m.).
