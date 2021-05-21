BELMONT — In its first four games, the Reading High boys lacrosse team has given up 11 goals.
That’s equal to the Rockets’ lowest offensive output in any one of those games.
In its latest effort, Reading defeated Belmont, 15-2, on Wednesday at Harris Field to improve to 4-0.
“We have a great senior defense,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “Those players are in the class that is the last one that was on a state championship team (in 2018). They know how hard it is. They know that it’s a break here and there. They’ve all put in the work over the winter.
“It’s been a combination of the senior leadership and the sophomores..”
The Rockets’ starting defensive unit includes seniors Charlie Miele, .Drew Daley and Jay Kajander, all three of whom will be playing college lacrosse next year, as will senior attackman Matt Blasi, who scored three goals on Wednesday.
Sophomore goalie Finn Granara made four saves.
Reading kept the Marauders scoreless in the first and third quarters and for the first 11 minutes of the second and fourth quarters.
Reading jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Blasi scored the first and last goal of the quarter, plus another one with 3:13 left in the quarter during a man-up situation with an assist from Colin Mulvey. Blasi’s second goal went into the net as time expired in the quarter.
Mike Palermo, Colby Goodchild, Mike Cassarano and Mark Boyle also scored in the first quarter.
With J.P. Sullivan and Goodchild scoring two goals in the first minute of the second quarter, Reading built its lead to 11-1 by halftime. The Marauders’ Bruce Hudson broke up the shutout bid with 40 seconds remaining in the half.
Boyle and Mulvey also scored in the second quarter.
“The kids want to play,” Hardy said. “I remember about 10 years ago, we were 16-0 and Belmont was 0-16 and they beat us. You don’t forget things like that.
“They’re a good team. They just don’t have a lot of players. They have a short bench and one of their top defenders was injured the other day. I think it will be a different game on Saturday.”
The Marauders had just 13 players listed as available in their scorebook. Thomas Skolnick scored their second goal with 10 seconds left in the game.
“We called our timeouts and went over situations in the last minutes of each half,” Hardly said.
Reading hosts Belmont on Saturday on Turf Field 2 (10 a.m.). On Monday, Winchester visits RMHS (4:30 p.m.). On this past Monday, the Rockets handed Winchester its first loss in a meeting of the 2018 and 2019 MIAA Division 2 state champions, 11-3.
“It was a lot closer than the score indicated,” Hardy said. “It was 3-3 after a quarter, but only 5-3 after three quarters. Then we got rolling.”
