Much has changed since the last time Amanda Pavone was in the ring. She’s lighter and she has a new trainer and a new promoter, but the goal is the same.
Pavone, a graduate of Burlington High who recently turned 36, puts her 8-0 record (3 knockouts) on the line on Friday, Aug. 6, when she faces Jaica Pavilus (1-3, 1 knockout) of New York in a super bantamweight contest scheduled for four three-minute rounds at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.
It will be Pavone’s first fight since July 20, 2019 when she stopped Myasia Ogelsby in the first round.
“Usually, I walk around about 10-15 pounds heavier,” said Pavone, who is the reigning New England super bantamweight champion. “This fight is at 124 pounds (the super bantamweight limit is usually 122, but in non-title fights a different weight can be specified in the contract) because that’s the lightest [Pavilus] can be. I’m 120.”
For the last three weeks, Pavone has been working with a different trainer, Alex Rivera. A Reading resident, Rivera runs a gym in Somerville. He’s worked with former World Boxing Association heavyweight champion John Ruiz, World Boxing Council International welterweight champion Rashidi Ellis and Ellis’ sister, Rashida, who is currently in Tokyo, competing for the United States in the Olympics.
“When [Pavone] went to the [amateur] nationals, I was in her corner for a fight,” Rivera said. ”She had come to my gym to spar before.”
The short time Pavone has been working with Rivera has been an eye-opener for her.
“In the last three weeks, it’s been unbelievable how much I’ve improved,” Pavone said. “I’ve really improved a lot. We’ve worked a lot on technical things.”
Said Rivera, “I want to call myself a perfectionist and a defensive coach. We’ve worked more on defense and she’s learned a lot. She listens very well.”
The Aug. 6 event will be her first with Boston Boxing Promotions. Boston Boxing has been the most active promoter in New England in the last year. It started promoting last August, without spectators, in a gym in Windham, New Hampshire, with the fights streamed live on its YouTube channel.
After promoting a limited-capacity event on Thanksgiving Eve and another closed-to-the-public show in March, Boston Boxing promoted the first full-capacity event in Windham last Friday. It will promote another event this Friday before the show with Pavone on Aug. 6.
Tickets are available at Boxingnh.com and the show will be streamed live on Boston Boxing’s Youtube channel, starting at 7 p.m.
“I met Peter [Czymbor, Boston Boxing’s president] through Steve Clark (a veteran amateur and pro boxing official based in Haverhill),” Pavone said. “He’s a good guy. We signed. In the past, I’d signed with another promoter, but they didn’t get me any fights.”
Said Czymbor, “We’re delighted to be working with Amanda Pavone. She’s very talented in the ring and very marketable outside of it. “
Czymbor hopes that Pavone will be in position to get a much bigger fight soon.
“I don’t think it’s out of the question that she fights for a world title sometime in the near future,” he said. “Her next fight is Aug. 6 and one week later, the WBA women’s bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay defends her title in England. If both emerge victorious in their respective fights, that is a fight we’d pursue for Amanda. She’s ready for that kind of challenge, but first she needs to take care of business on Aug. 6 at The Castleton in Windham.”
