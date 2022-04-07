Woburn native Marc Gatcomb recently signed a professional hockey contract with the Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.
Gatcomb, a college free agent, signed a one-year AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. Gatcomb has also been signed to a professional try out agreement for the remainder of the 2021-22 AHL season.
Gatcomb, 22, completed his senior collegiate season with the University of Connecticut, ranking fourth on the team with a career-high 21 points. He also registered career highs in games played (36), goals (eight) and assists (13) while serving as an alternate captain for the Huskies.
Over four seasons with UConn, the 6-2, 195-pound winger recorded a career scoring line of 22-24-46 in 124 games.
Playing for Woburn High in the 2015-16 season, Gatcomb had a breakout year scoring 16 goals along with 11 assists for 27 points. He transferred to the Frederick Gunn School, a preparatory academy in Washington, Connecticut, where he played the next two seasons before receiving a hockey scholarship to UConn.
Gatcomb grew up in the Central Square section of Woburn and is the son of Katie and Marc Gatcomb.
