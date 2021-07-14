As a dedicated golf professional for Meadow Brook Golf Club for nearly two decades, Steve Sheridan has certainly endured his share of obstacles and challenges.
Earlier this year, Sheridan was honored by the NEPGA Mass Chapter of the Professional Golf Association as the 2020 Massachusetts’ Golf Professional of the Year.
Sheridan credited the relentless hard work and efforts from his staff.
“I was honestly very humbled and honored when I was informed that I won the award,’’ said Sheridan. “When I found out that I voted by my fellow professionals that I received the award, I couldn’t believe it. It’s certainly an honor to receive this award, and it’s a credit to my staff, who have worked so hard to get through such a difficult year. It’s been a team effort, and I wouldn’t have even been considered for the award without a great staff behind me.”
A Wakefield native, Sheridan, 49, served as a top golfer on the Wakefield High school golf team. Upon graduation in 1990, he pursued his career as a golf professional in attending the Golf Academy of the South in Florida.
Sheridan served as an assistant pro at Lexington Golf Club under the tutelage of Kevin Wilczewski from 1992-98. Sheridan continued to hone his experience as an assistant at Kernwood Country Club in Salem from 1998-2002 before accepting the position as head golf pro at Meadow Brook in 2003.
“I really looked up to my late uncle (Didge Sheridan), who was a golf professional at Pebble Beach, as well my father,’’ said Sheridan. “Kevin Wilczewski was a great mentor, when I first came out of golf school and I wouldn’t be where I am today without their influences.”
Now in his 19th year at Meadow Brook, Sheridan brought competitive prices with him to his golf merchandise in the pro shop. If you want a certain golf item and it’s not in stock, he can order it from various vendors he can turn to. And if you see a price listed cheaper than his somewhere else, he’ll oftentimes get you that price.
Sheridan also brought the technology age to its golf members with a website to track tournament results and make tee times. He’s also managed to create new programs for all ages and genders in an effort to generate interest in the sport.
“We have programs for kids as young as three years old (pee wee programs), to kids in elementary school, middle school as well as the high school ages,’’ said Sheridan. “We also have educational programs for adults of all ages as well. The great thing about golf is that anyone can play at any age and it’s a sport that really brings a family together. We currently have (over 400) golf members and our goal is to keep everything inclusive.”
Nothing has been more challenging for Sheridan than the past 16 months, where not only he’s had to deal with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the loss of the clubhouse due to two fires. Meadow Brook is targeting April 2022 for a re-opening date.
“Ever since the beginning of last year, it’s been a very challenging ride,’’ said Sheridan. “Over the past 16 months or so, we’ve faced many obstacles. First we had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, and then in April (of 2020) our clubhouse was burned down in a fire. We also lost our general manager (who left in the summer of 2019), so to deal with all of that at one time, it was a triple-whammy.”
From March to May of 2020, Sheridan dealt with many unanswered issues in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was so much uncertainty with the pandemic, that we didn’t know what was going to happen,’’ said Sheridan. “We were basically in lockdown for almost two months, and that was very tough.”
As golf courses reopened during early May, Sheridan was grateful that members could return, but also had to ensure his staff and membership that all the COVID-19 restrictions were followed.
“When golf courses reopened, everyone wanted to come out and golf, which was great because no one could do anything else,’’ said Sheridan. “However due to the restrictions, we could only do so much and we could only offer limited services.”
Wearing masks and gloves throughout the golf season was not only a challenge for Sheridan and his staff, but also for the members. No group lessons were allowed and tournaments were on hold until mid-summer.
“We were more like security guards than golf pros last year with the pandemic,’’ said Sheridan. “We had to sanitize the golf carts, and no one could enter the pro-shop, so we didn’t have a lot of contact with a lot of our members. We had to go through numerous NEPGA and Mass Golf COVID-19 training seminars so we could follow protocols. In the end, everyone pulled through this and now we’re closer to normal than we’ve ever had been.”
Due to the pandemic, Sheridan was unable to start his programs last year until the first week of August.
Several positive aspects from the pandemic were the development of a mobile application that kept track of golf scores instead of scorecards. Another was the ability for the golf club to create an indoor golf room, which allows golfers to practice their game in both inclement weather and the off-season.
“We had to think outside the box, and we had members use an App which allowed them to keep track of their scores, since we couldn’t use scorecards,’’ said Sheridan. “We also now have (indoor golf), which allowed members to come to the club and practice on their drives and putts through a simulated course almost year round.”
With all COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Sheridan is pleased that a normal season can resume. Lessons and programs are now in full swing and there is a full tournament schedule back in place for men, women and juniors throughout the summer and fall.
“We have the club championships coming up, and that’s going to be exciting,’’ said Sheridan. “We’ll have tournaments and lessons for all ages, and it’s great that things are slowly going back to normal.”
One remaining issue from the pandemic is the lack of supplies that the pro shop has available.
“I think we’re about 75 percent there,’’ said Sheridan. “We have so many nationally brand clubs, hats, shirts and other golf equipment that we have on back order for weeks. We’re all scrambling to get equipment for our shelves, and hopefully once that issue is squared away, we’ll be back to pre-pandemic times.”
