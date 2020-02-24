STONEHAM — The Burlington boys hockey team trailed twice in its Super 8 play-in game on Sunday afternoon at Stoneham Arena against Hingham but flipped the script in the final minutes.
Senior captain Ryan O’Halloran tapped a face-off win forward to himself and slid the puck across the crease to Jack Jay who tapped in the game- winning goal with 2:21 left. This gave the Red Devils a 3-2 win and officially seal their bid into the main portion of the Super 8 tournament where they will play the No. 2 seed, B.C. High (time and place to be determined).
“It was just an awesome play and we made a change off the face-off and put Jack (Jay) out there and the puck went to him and he buried it,” said Burlington coach Bob Conceison of the game winner.
After allowing two first-period goals, Burlington junior goalie Joe Trabucco shut the door on the Hingham offense which outshot Burlington 26-23 for the game.
“I think the third period they really took it to us, and I thought Joe (Trabucco) was really great in the third period,” said Conceison. “They got a couple of fluky goals; getting one off the skate at the beginning of the game and the second one was a bad coverage on their power play. We got a little gritter in the second period and I think that really helped us.”
Hingham, looking to avenge an earlier 3-0 loss to Burlington back on Jan. 11 opened the scoring just 2:23 into the game.
Grady Harrington parked himself in front of the Burlington net and a point shot from Ronan Mulkerrin deflected off his foot and eluded Trabucco giving the Harbormen a 1-0 lead.
Midway through the period, the Devils got even when O’Halloran slid a pass to Cam Costa who was denied by Hingham goalie Luke Merian. But, Costa followed his shot and buried the rebound to tie the game at 1-1.
The lead was short-lived as the Harbormen answered with 1:22 left in the opening period.
While on the power play, Tim Carroll walked off the left-wing wall and into the slot where he fired. The rebound fell to Terrance Concannon at the left post who buried the chance for a 2-1 lead.
Midway through the second period, Burlington got even when Colin Browne made an aggressive play at the blue line poking the puck free to John Condon, who slid a cross-ice pass to Costa cutting to the net who beat Merian to tie things at two.
The goal offered a huge shift in momentum and was a key play from Condon, who missed several games this year including last week’s Cahoon tournament. However, after starting on the third line in the game and showing he wasn’t limited, he was moved back to the second line and made a huge impact.
“He was the best player on the ice for us today without question,” Conceison said of Condon. “He was extremely motivated and played a really solid game. Making a little change in our lines with him really turned our game around.”
Hingham controlled play in the third period but Trabucco came up big with two saves in the second half of the period, one on Paul Forbes, stuffing him at the left post, and the other on Aidan Brazal from the slot.
That led to the game-winning play set up by O’Halloran. But, there was work left to be done in the defensive zone with Jacob Vozikis sacrificing his body with a diving shot block with 40 seconds left.
A pile-up in the face-off circle with seconds left with the goalie pulled sealed the victory.
