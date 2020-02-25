WINCHESTER — The Winchester High boys’ basketball team completed a successful season by virtue of getting a tournament victory, which it achieved against Salem, 58-45, in the first round of the MIAA Div. 2 North tourney, Tuesday night at WHS Gym.
No. 5 seeded Winchester (16-5) will now face Burlington (17-4), the No. 4 seed, at Burlington on Friday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
The Sachems moved out in front, early, and held a modest lead through much of the first three quarters. The Witches were in dogged pursuit throughout that time, and finally caught Winchester with 1:41 left in the third, 36-36.
As the third quarter began to wind down, Winchester shooting guard, Omar Shakeel, suddenly caught fire, knocking down two 3-pointers, back-to-back, and another medium-range shot to give the Sachems a 44-36 lead going into the fourth.
Winchester never let Salem get any closer than seven in the fourth and most of the time the Sachems were firmly in control, thanks to two more triples from Philip Sughrue and Liam Campbell.
“I figured it would be a close game because they (Witches) are always tough,” said Winchester coach John Fleming, of the 5 vs. 12 seed matchup. “(Coach) Tommy (Doyle) runs a great program and we knew they had a couple guys who could really shoot it, and that we would have our hands full, defensively. I thought we stepped up defensively but it took us a little while to get going on offense.”
The Sachems’ first three baskets were 3-pointers, but that was partly because they were having trouble getting anything going, inside.
Campbell and Sughrue had the first two threes, and Shakeel came off the bench to hit his first two shots — including a three — to put the Sachems in front, 11-8. His second basket came on a breakaway layup off of a steal.
Winchester scored the first seven points of the second quarter, beginning with Sughrue’s second trey, followed by a Campbell steal and driving layup, to get the lead up to nine, 19-10. It was the Sachems’ biggest lead before the fourth quarter.
Salem bounced back to score the next six points and the tournament game tug of war was on.
A stylish layup from Sughrue (13 points), followed by two free throws on a one-and-one for Shakeel (17) had the Winchester lead back to seven (25-18), but Guillermo Pimental began heating up for the Witches, scoring their last seven points of the half to make it a three-point spread going into the locker room, 26-23.
“Honestly we were hoping to go with a little outside-inside game, but we struggled to get our big guys the ball,” said Fleming, of his team’s struggles on offense in the first half. “Eventually some shots began to fall and we got some transition baskets from our defense; that’s often where our offense comes from.”
The teams started out in the third quarter trading points, before a 7-2 run allowed Salem to tie the contest at 36-36. Bobby Jellison (12) hit his second trifecta to get it going, and two points each from Pimental and Tommy Beauregard tied it with 1:41 left in the third.
That was when Shakeel returned to the game and suddenly took off, hitting the back-to-back triples and the jumper to fire up the team and the home town crowd, going into the fourth.
“Omar stepped up big and buried some shots when we needed some offense,” said Fleming. “He was a one-man run right there and that was nice to see.”
Winchester’s offense in the fourth quarter alternated between threes and Sughrue finding Quinten Pienaar open under the basket for multiple easy finishes.
The Witches tried to hang in there, but the Sachems kept coming up with timely buckets, including a shot clock beating trey from Campbell (9) off a pass from Tommy Degnan that gave the hosts a 15-point lead (56-41) with about two minutes left.
“Like every other team, we want more,” said Fleming, in response to getting the first tournament victory. “That’s the hope. It’s been a great season so far, but the kids are excited about moving beyond, and we are excited for the next challenge.”
The Red Devils won the regular season game against the Sachems, 67-62, in a game that was also play in Burlington.
