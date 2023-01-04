MELROSE — Gone perhaps for this season is the expectation that if you are a Middlesex League Liberty Division team that you are going to have an easier time of it against the smaller schools in the Freedom Division. It might be early January but games with Burlington, Wakefield, and Reading’s opponent Tuesday night, Melrose, are no easy “W’s.”
Last night’s game was a typical Middlesex League rock fight with each team delivering some body shots, adjusting their approaches on both ends of the floor, and gutting it out to the end. It took two overtimes to decide this one as ultimately Melrose prevailed, 73-65. The final eight-point margin is deceiving as it was still a one-point game with under a minute left in the second overtime.
This was the Red Hawks (new Melrose nickname) first win over Reading in six years.
Melrose junior guard Miles Nzui was a force in the fourth quarter and the overtimes as his lane penetrations, clutch 3-pointers, accounted for 18 of his 23 points in the late going. Nzui was the recent tournament MVP of the Highlander Hoopfest that Melrose (4-2, 2-2 ML) won during Christmas vacation week with wins over Greater Lowell and Somerville.
Reading (2-2 both) got fine play from its senior leaders Jesse Doherty (24) and Aidan Bekkenhuis (19) but just couldn’t take control of the game in the fourth quarter when up six and given the chance.
“In the fourth quarter we had four or five bad possessions where we could have put some distance between us and that’s a problem,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “We knew (Nzui) was their best player and could beat us off the dribble. It’s back to work (Wednesday).”
Neither team led by more than six points at any point until the end in this game. The Rockets trailed 30-26 at the half as they were getting hurt inside by Melrose big man Cam Lippie who had 13 points in the first half.
The Rockets made a defensive adjustment and put Doherty, their Salve Regina-bound star on him, and then doubled down when he got the ball. This strategy helped shut down the post and led the Rockets to a 17-7 third quarter to take a 43-37 lead at the check point.
Melrose, coached by Woburn High grad Dan Burns, countered and had his quick guards penetrate to the hoop. The Red Hawks began the fourth on an 8-0 run to take a 45-43 lead. This spurt could have been greater if not for missing five free throws during that stretch.
Doherty sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game to get Reading back on top and then fed Luke Benson for a layup giving Reading a 48-45 lead with just under five minutes to play in regulation.
When Bekkenhuis sank a corner three off another nice dish from Doherty the Rockets led 53-49 with 2:13 left.
Nzui answered with a top-of-the key three and make one of two free throws to tie it at 53 with 1:12 to go.
The Rockets missed a pair of threes on the ensuing possession then Melrose’s Nasir Monteiro made a driving layup to put his team ahead by two with :21 left. But, Reading quickly found a sprinting Benson heading down court and he was fouled driving to the hoop. Benson made both free throws to send it to the first OT.
The teams exchanged leads early in the first OT before Melrose went up 63-61 on two free throws by Nzui with :38.1 left.
Reading took a timeout to set something up. Ultimately the ball was swung around to Bekkenhuis who was open at the left wing for a three and he was fouled in the act of shooting with :11.6 remaining. After missing the first, he calmly made the next two to extend the game into a second overtime.
Nzui took control of the game for Melrose with eight of his team’s 10 points in the second OT. The biggest came on a 3-pointer from the left corner that he took far too early in the shot clock with his team up by a point.
Better to be lucky than good sometimes as the three fell and he was fouled on the shot. He made the free throw for the knockout four-point play with :52.6 left to put Melrose up five (70-65).
After Doherty missed a three the Red Hawks closed it out with three more free throws.
Reading is at Belmont on Friday (5:30 p.m.).
