WOBURN — In a battle of two teams going in opposite directions, the Woburn High boys' soccer team was able to sustain its momentum with a 2-0 shutout of Reading, Thursday at Woburn High.
The teams are now tied for fifth place in the Middlesex League Liberty standings, with the Tanners (3-6-3) having gone 3-0-1 in their last four, while the Rockets (4-7-1) having gone 0-5-1 in their last six.
Woburn got two second-half goals from Kauan Gomes, who now has four goals and an assist in his last two games. He had two goals and an assist in the Tanners' 3-2 win over Burlington on Monday.
"That was definitely a big win for us today," said Woburn coach Roy Gomes. "The main thing for us today is we wanted to keep a clean sheet (shutout). We're playing better, each game, it seems like."
There are mitigating factors with Reading being in its current form, namely a long list of injuries. The Rockets are down five starters and eight players, including co-captain and attacking midfielder, Shane Loughman, who has been out since the “Kicks for Cancer” win over Woburn.
"But it is what it is, we had opportunities to score, plenty, all day long," said Reading coach Dan McGrath. "We couldn't finish in the final third, and they had two goals on unmarked players."
The scoreless first half featured some dangerous crosses by the Tanners that did not amount to anything in the end. The Rockets had the more dangerous chances, including a shot by Baxter McCarthy that goalie Will Connors deflected over the crossbar.
"We had a frustrating first half, they seemed like they (Rockets) wanted it more in the first half to me," said Gomes. "Even though we had the chances on the crosses, we were stagnant. We needed a little bit more energy."
Woburn got that boost in the 51st minute, and it happened all of a sudden. Matt Balleani had the ball in the right corner. He sent a beautiful cross to the far post, and Kauan Gomes headed it into the back of the net.
The tally had opposite effects on the two squads.
"The goal gave us energy, the goal made us believe," said Gomes. "Yes, we can actually win the game, so I think from there it was great."
"Obviously we are in a slump, and we are not playing well," said McGrath. "When you give up a goal, it is really difficult to stay up and keep pressing. It's really natural to feel the weight of it."
The Rockets did crank up their attack, however, and they did have six second half shots on net, and nine for the game.
None were better than a point-blank shot outside the left post by Jacob Frank, which Connors made an outstanding, diving save on to keep it a 1-0 game.
"The defending was good, Will was fantastic," said Gomes. "Those balls in this wet, it was very difficult to hold onto and he did a great job in there. He's been impressing me all year long."
Gomes also had praise for Amin Essouabni in the middle.
The Tanners got their insurance goal with 11:50 left off a throw-in by Diogo Malmonge. Kauan Gomes collected it on the right side, found a lane to the middle and then hit a brisk shot along the ground that found its way through a maze into the left side of the net. Goalie Tyler Alberto may have been screened on that one.
Reading continued to push forward and get shots on goal, but the Rockets were unable to get anymore dangerous chances.
"We didn't play well, but shorthanded or not, it's not an excuse," said McGrath. "We still put 11 guys on the field and we still had too many opportunities not to finish."
"It was a battle," said Gomes. "These guys took it personally. They wanted to beat them and they know it's a battle every time we play them."
Woburn is back in action on Monday (4:15 p.m.) when it travels to Lincoln Park to take on Lexington. Reading will be home against Belmont on Monday (4:15 p.m.).
