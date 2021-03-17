After taking Arlington to five sets and losing the first time around, the Woburn High girls volleyball team redeemed itself in a big way.
The Tanners got their first win of the season Saturday afternoon beating the Spy Ponders 3-0 in exciting fashion.
Woburn won the first set 25-22, dominated the second set winning 25-12 and sealed the sweep with the 25-18 win in the third set.
Coach Scott Roy was proud of all the work his team put in this week and how each and every member on the team contributed to the win.
“The girls worked hard all week to focus on limiting hitting and serving errors,” said Roy. “The results paid off and we cut our unforced errors as a team in half. We were able to get contributions from all 14 players on the roster. Jamie Bordonaro was a model of consistency in the back row. She and Sophia Furhxi helped lead the team with their error free play. Katie Concannon was a big contributor by tying a program record with 9 aces and Amanda Spolidoro continued her strong hitting with 8 kills.”
Roy hopes this team can keep this momentum going as they head into their home-and-home series with Reading starting this weekend.
“I think the girls could see the importance not giving away points, and how focus in practice translates to success in the game,” said Roy. “I think the win will really help propel us forward this season.”
Woburn (1-1) next up will meet Reading (0-2) Saturday afternoon at noon at Reading’s Hawkes Field House.
WINCHESTER 4, READING 0
The Reading High girls volleyball team put up a fight, but was swept by a strong Winchester team.
Winchester beat Reading 3-0 Saturday afternoon at the Reading Hawkes Fieldhouse in what was a great competitive match on both ends. Winchester took the first set 25-19, the second set by a close score of 27-25 and finished up with a 25-17 win in set three.
“Our goal was to play five small games within each one meaning first games to five and we did that successfully,” said Reading coach Michelle Hopkinson. “We just were not able to close out the first two sets. The unforced errors came in, which is something we have to work on.”
Despite the loss, Reading made vast improvements from last week’s game and coach Hopkinson was proud of her team’s commitment and knows they will only get better as the weeks go on.
“The team worked really hard on confidence this week in practice and it showed tremendously in today’s game,” said Hopkinson. “I am super proud of them and of my setter Brooke Naczas has been working very hard to learn her hitters and distribute the ball, so we will continue to work on that this week in practice.”
Reading came out hot right from the start with five of the first six points of the game thanks to strong serving by Naczas to quickly get a lead on Winchester.
With the Lady Rockets ahead 11-8, Winchester closed in on the lead with a kill by senior Tia Fiorentino and strong serving from Jules Darrigo to tie the game at 12.
The rest of the match was very tight, with Winchester clinging to a tight two-point lead.
After Reading made it 20-18 on a kill by Abby Farrell, Winchester took the five of the final six points to pull away and win set one 25-19.
In the second set, Brooke Naczas started the Lady Rockets up with strong serving helping them earn a 3-0 lead to start.
The set became point-for-point after that with both sides coming up with big hits in timely spots.
With the set tied at 6-6, Reading broke up the set taking eight of the next nine points on six service points and two aces by Farrell and two kills by senior captain Anica Chang to take a 14-7 lead on Winchester.
It didn’t take long before Winchester climbed right back in. Winchester then took eight of the next nine points to come all the way back and tie the game at 15. A big reason for that was outstanding serving by sophomore Kate Jiang and big hits from Fiorentino and Lauren Tian.
The set went back and forth all the way until was tied at 24-all and it would take extra points to finish this one.
With the game then tied at 25 on a kill by junior Anna Hughes, Winchester took the set’s final two points on a big hit by Fiorentino and ball hit out by Reading to win 27-25.
“Right now, it’s the mental game we need to keep working on and the trust which certainly grew from last week,” said Hopkinson. “We are trying to figure out how to step up in big situations and we need to do a better job of consistency with serving. The third set we had five mis-serves in a row, so that is something we will work on, but when you play someone like Winchester you can’t do that, you have to be consistent.”
Despite being down two sets, Reading was not letting up and continuing to play alongside Winchester.
The third set started off with Winchester holding a 9-4 lead over Reading. With the score then 10-6 in favor of Winchester, it then took six of the next seven with strong serving again from Jiang to go up 16-7. The Lady Rockets didn’t quit and took the next four straight on two aces from Chang and a kill by Farrell to make it 16-11.
Winchester took control the rest of the set going up 22-13 and never looking back on its way to a a score of 25-17 to sweep the match.
For Reading (0-2), next up will be a home-and-home series with Woburn (1-1) starting this Saturday at Reading at noon. Winchester (2-0) will take on Belmont at home next Saturday as well at noon.
“I have a hardworking group of girls that want it and you can see that,” said Hopkinson. “We will take this momentum into Woburn next week and keep building on what we have learned.”
