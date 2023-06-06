WOBURN — For the second consecutive season, the Woburn High softball team met Doherty of Worcester in the first round of the playoffs but this season the outcome was different in the best way.
Woburn walked-off in the bottom of the seventh in thrilling fashion beating Doherty, 4-3, in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division 1 tournament at Library Park.
The hour and 15-minute delay (waiting on umpires) was worth it as the Tanners delivered a spectacular game from top to bottom in front of a full house of fans.
Morgan Barmash, who was outstanding in the circle all game, got it going in the bottom of the seventh leading off with a single. Mia Hutchinson came in to pinch run and two batters later, sophomore Grace Forsythe hit an absolute bomb to left field to drive home the game-winning run with what is officially scored as a triple since Hutchinson’s run ended the game.
“It was such a great tournament game,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “We are still so young and it was such a long delay and it was hard to re-group them sometimes, but they did great. Grace (Forsythe) picked a perfect time to get out of her slump. She just drilled the first pitch she saw and absolutely smoked it down the line. I am so proud of them and now we move on to Lincoln-Sudbury.”
The 11th-seeded Tanners (18-3) got their revenge on Doherty, the team that eliminated them last season in the first game and will now move on to the Round of 16 to face sixth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury (20-1) on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at L-S.
After giving up two runs in the first, Barmash found her footing in the middle part of the game and cruised, retiring the side in order in the third, fifth and sixth inning while recording six strikeouts.
“After giving up two runs in the first, they settled in real nicely and Morgan (Barmash) was just phenomenal,” said Sigsbury. “For our last home game and Morgan’s last game at Library Park, after the career she has had, it was so special and a perfect way for her to go out.”
In the top of the first inning, Doherty got a couple hits and took advantage of a throwing errors by the Tanners to take a quick 2-0 lead.
Woburn quickly cut into that lead in the bottom half of the inning. Lead-off hitter Avery Simpson was hit by a pitch and then stole second to get into scoring position. Two batters later Erin Govostes singled her home to make it a 2-1 game.
After a scoreless second on both sides, Barmash made quick work of Doherty in the top of the third, retiring the side on two pop-outs and a groundout.
Simpson led off the bottom of the third with a double to center. Barmash then reached on an error by the first baseman and Simpson came around to score to tie the game at 2-2. Govostes was then once again clutch as she singled in Barmash to give Woburn the 3-2 lead.
It didn’t take long for Doherty to get the run right back as Emma Brunelle led off the top of the fourth with a line drive home run to center to tie the game at 3-3.
Woburn had a prime opportunity in the bottom of the fourth as it loaded the bases on two walks and a single with two outs but was not able to break through.
Barmash retired the side in order in the top of the fifth on five pitches and Doherty relief pitcher Franchie McMahon struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning.
Both teams went down 1-2-3 in the sixth inning setting up a potential exciting seventh inning.
In the top of the seventh, Doherty got the go-ahead run on second after Audrey Lefebvre singled and stole second with one out. Barmash battled and got the next two outs via strikeout and groundout to end the threat.
Barmash led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to left and was replaced by pinch-runner Hutchinson. After Govostes hit a long fly ball out to right for the first out, Forsythe came up and was the hero, smoking the first pitch she saw down the line past the outfielder to give Woburn the walk-off victory.
“I am ecstatic for them and we have not won a first round game in a long time,” said Sigsbury. “We had short-term goals and long-term goals at the beginning of the season. They said they wanted to win the first playoff game and they did it and I couldn’t be prouder.”
