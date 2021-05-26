READING — In a wild affair between two teams at the top of the Liberty Division standings it was the strength of the Arlington offense over the final three innings that was the difference maker in a nine- inning 15-7 victory over Reading.
Reading was in a strong position to “steal” one against a very strong Spy Ponder batting lineup leading by four runs entering the seventh inning.
The Rockets had their share of good fortune in taking a 7-3 lead which was created by a combination of aggressive base running and some Arlington misplays in the field and on the bases.
“We did some nice things early in the game to build a cushion but it wasn’t enough today,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard.
In the fateful seventh inning a tiring Reading starter Colin Ensminger was relieved by Conor Duggan.
Duggan is a strike thrower and was doing his job allowing two singles and a groundout before walking Brenden Flynn which ended up being critical.
That brought Evan O’Rourke to the plate as the tying run and was probably the last guy Reading wanted to see in that situation.
The impressive centerfielder had already hit a double off the fence at the 361-foot mark when he took a 3-2 Duggan pitch well over the left field fence for a grand slam and a tie game.
The Rockets bounced back in the bottom of the inning when Nick Marshall reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second base with two outs but Billy Beneke’s line drive was stabbed up the middle by the second baseman who was shading the bag while keeping Marshall close.
Rocket junior Dom Pucci had an impressive inning in relief in the eighth inning retiring all three Arlington batters, two on strikes.
Reading again had a chance to walk-off with a win in its turn at-bat with Colin Murray singling (two hits) and Chris Shin walking with one out.
With two outs Arlington brought in Josh Garner to pitch to Steven Webb who hit a long drive caught at the base of the center field fence by his counterpart O’Rourke.
With the top of the Arlington lineup due up it was too much for Pucci to hold off the hard-hitting Spy Ponders for a second inning.
Chris Kelly singled down the line in left field and was followed by Garner (four hits) whose long double to left field put two runners in scoring position.
Brenden Flynn singled through the right side of the infield to bring home Kelly with what turned out to be the winning run.
From there it was a laser show with four RBI hits, three of them bringing home two runs, including Kelly’s second hit of the inning a two-run home run to left field.
“When a team gets 18 hits you have to tip your hat to them,” said Blanchard.
Earlier in the game Reading got the most of its offense with RBI hits by Jacob Carter (two hits, double, 3 runs scored) and Nick Marshall.
Carter also scored on the back-end of a double steal where he got the best of the collision with the Arlington catcher.
Through three innings Ensminger was keeping the Spy Ponders off balance allowing just two hits and an unearned run while striking out four batters while his teammates staked him to a 4-1 lead.
The second time through the lineup Arlington stopped chasing the off-speed pitches and chipped away with two more runs making it a 4-3 game
The Rockets were able to increase the lead back to three runs on a Brian Marshall (two hits) RBI single followed by another successful double steal with Nick Marshall on the scoring side with his brother on the front end.
Reading looked like it would have enough runs when Murray scored on a wild pitch after a double and base advancement giving the Rockets a four-run cushion (7-3) after six innings.
But from that point in the game Arlington pounded out 10 hits over the final three innings in a dominating display.
“We had our chances to win the game on several occasions prior to the ninth inning, so the final score wasn’t indicative of our performance,” said Blanchard
Reading (5-2) has to come right back on Saturday to face Arlington, this time at Spy Pond Field (9 a.m.) in a game it is going to need if it has hopes for a Liberty Division championship.
