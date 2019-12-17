WINCHESTER — In the last two seasons, the Winchester boys hockey team has reached the MIAA Division 1 North finals.
The Sachems won the sectional title last year and played for the state title. They’ll try to get back there again this season, but there will be a new face behind the bench.
Gino Khachadourian takes over for Bill Burns this season. Burns, who coached Winchester for three years, stepped down last summer.
Khachadourian, 50, is a Winchester resident who has been coaching high school hockey since the 1992-1993 season. He started out at Malden Catholic and also coached at Tewksbury. He spent 18 seasons at the Pingree School in Hamilton, the last two as head coach. Most recently, he’s coached at the Rivers School in Weston.
“This is close to home,” Khachadourian said. “I still love to coach and this is a great opportunity.”
Since practice began last week, Khachadourian said he has found his players to be receptive to what he is trying to teach. He’s not sure how different his approach is from Burns’ but he said his players are learning quickly.
“Coach Burns did a very good job,” Khachadourian said. “I’m a big systems guy. Some of this is all new to the players. There might be a different power play or forecheck. The players have adjusted pretty well. I’m happy with the way they’ve picked things up.”
The team has 12 players returning from last season, led by captains Ryan McCarthy, a senior center, and Michael Martignetti, a senior defenseman.
“It’s a junior-heavy team,” Khachadourian said. “We have a few sophomores and six or seven seniors.”
Other returning players include Angelo Mario (junior defenseman), Collin Van Stry (junior forward), Sam Vozzella (junior forward), Joey Falso (junior left wing), Jace Christakis (senior forward) and Sam Vaughn (senior right wing).
Also, Frank Napol-itano(junior forward), Sean Cashell (senior forward), Nick Ciaccio (junior defenseman), Kyle Ettenhoffer (senior defenseman), Sam Garmey (senior defenseman), Brady Lynch (senior defenseman), PJ Sullivan (senior defenseman) and Robert DiVincenzo (junior goalie).
Winchester has faced Newton North, Lynnfield and Malden Catholic in scrimmages. The Sachems open the season at home against another perennial tournament qualifier, Burlington on Wednesday at the O’Brien Rink.
“There are a ton of good teams in this league,” Khachadourian said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
In addition to its Middlesex League schedule, Winchester will also play defending Division 1A champion Boston College High and Division 1A qualifier Austin Prep. Other non-league foes include Lincoln-Sudbury St. John’s of Shrewsbury and St. Mary’s of Lynn. Middlesex League rival Arlington also qualified for the Division 1A tournament last season.
“The boys talk about their goal of making the Super Eight,” Khachadourian said. “We’re focused on working hard and being able to compete with anyone.”
