WINCHESTER — No, the calendar is not November but whenever Woburn and Winchester meet in football it has the feel of Thanksgiving, even in mid-April.
This will be the 119th edition of this rivalry with Winchester holding a slight series lead at 55-51-12. Kickoff on Saturday is at 10 a.m. at Knowlton Stadium.
There have been other non-Thanksgiving games in this series like in 2013 and 2014 when the teams met in September and October and later on Turkey Day. In 2014 they played three times with a regular season game, a playoff game, and then Thanksgiving.
That all changed in 2015 when the schedule was revamped to make the Thanksgiving game special again and that is the lone time these rivals meet.
That is until tomorrow on April 17.
After going up against the best the Middlesex League has to offer, this spring, in its first two games, the Woburn High football team has looked imposing in its two games since. The Tanners are now 2-2 (2-1 ML Liberty) and are in position to clinch at least a share of second place with a win this weekend.
The game with Winchester looked like a really good matchup heading into last weekend, but a few key injuries led to a one-sided loss to Lexington for the Red & Black, and a continuing mystery about who will be available for this always-important rivalry game.
"We will be challenged and hopefully we will rise to that challenge," said Winchester coach Wally Dembowski, whose team is also 2-2. "We've got to be good on defense and do enough on offense to still be in the game in the fourth quarter."
Woburn has plenty of incentive beyond getting second place within the division. The Tanners want to end the two-game losing streak against Winchester and send out their seniors on a Thanksgiving-style, triumphant note.
“It may not be Thanksgiving but it’s still Woburn-Winchester football,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “It’s different. You can see it in practice. The kids are a little more jacked up.
“As Matt Tilly, one of our lineman said, if it was 3 a.m. in the Stop & Shop parking lot, it would still have some meaning.”
A fantastic ground attack and good all-around defense have keyed Woburn's success the past two weeks.
The Winchester defense will have its hands full trying to stop senior running back Symon Sathler, who has run for 392 yards in three games after missing the opener. Sathler has scored six touchdowns.
Derek Baccari has provided solid second rushing option with his power between the tackles, and freshman Bryan Ferreira has shown he is the future for the Tanners.
Woburn runs out of its Double-Wing or power set. It has big, strong linemen who come right at you. The Tanners want to run the ball and then run it some more.
They have only thrown the ball eight times in the four games.
So the task is well known for Winchester and that is to force the Tanners to have to throw by stopping their run game.
One of the question marks for Winchester is whether fourth-year starter and second-year captain Brendan Gill will be able to play. Gill injured his ankle last week and Dembowski says he is one of a few game-time decisions for Winchester. Gill has been the leader on the defensive at tackle and has been snapping the ball every game since the first game of the season, his freshman year.
Linebacker Jack Menninger has been a standout and leading tackler for Winchester. Senior outside linebacker Gabe Morais had a four-sack game, two weeks ago, and Camilo Vozzella has led a secondary with several interceptions.
"Woburn is a big, physical team and it seems like they are running a different offense every week," said Dembowski.
One of the questions for Winchester will be who will be the starting quarterback. Brady Martin was getting better with every start until he was injured against Arlington and was unable to go last week against the Minutemen. He's a good left-handed passer with a nice group of receivers to throw to in Henry Kraft, Patrick Ross and Vozzella.
If Martin is unable to go, the Red & Black will turn to Kraft, another fourth-year player who caught his first touchdown pass in the first game of his freshman season against Newton South.
Kraft is a better runner than Martin and went 6-for-9 as a passer after settling in after Winchester had a really rough first quarter.
Winchester has been targeting the Woburn game for the 2021 debut of fourth-year running back Jimmy Gibbons, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. If he remains out of the lineup, Winchester has another really good back in junior Derek Gianci.
"We'll see who is fully healthy among these guys," said Dembowski, who also has a couple other banged up first-year starters. "But we have had a lot of players taking reps this week in practice."
While Winchester is not sure who will be in the starting lineup, the seniors are looking forward to their final home game, and it being against the Tanners makes it special.
"It may not be like it usually is but it's still Woburn-Winchester, and that rivalry is one of the best things about high school football," said Dembowski. "There may not be the usual traditions that go on before it, but it is still going to be a special game."
It may not actually be Thanksgiving tomorrow, but the weather could feel like it. The forecast is expected to be in the low-to-mid 40s during the contest.
(Steve Algeri also contributed to this report.)
