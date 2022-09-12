WOBURN — The Woburn field hockey team has 17 players returning in the program, with 14 of them with varsity experience as the new season approaches.
Coach Barbara Locke, now in her 22nd year, is pleased with the work her team put in during the offseason and is proud of how hard her team has been working during pre-season.
“Some of the girls played in winter and summer leagues and have been putting in a lot of hard work so it is great to see,” said Locke. “We have had about two weeks of practice and we are looking good. Everyone has been really positive and we had a really good turn-out this season with 33 total players in the program. We practice as one team, two squads and all the returners have been great mentors for our new players.”
While overall there has not been a lot of winning success on the field with the program, Locke stresses to her players that its not all about winning and to just take it one game at a time.
“I want my team to take away life lessons and learn to work together as a team,” said Locke. “Nobody wants to win more than me, but as a coach its important for me to not stress about the wins and more about the team having fun and working hard.”
The Tanners will be led by senior captains Laci Maguire, who will be at mid-field and Sophia Metivier at forward. Both had great seasons last year and Locke is looking forward to have them lead the team this year.
Also returning for Woburn are senior forwards Gianna DeMonico, Isabelle Fishlin, and Emily Sullivan all who saw significant time on the field last season.
Other seniors returning are Rebecca Michel at back and Patrick Newman, who plays at midfield.
Locke also has five juniors returning to her varsity team, all who have varsity experience and look to contribute more this season.
At midfield, returning for the Tanners are juniors Kate Breedan and Rani Amin. At forward, Maura McComiskey returns and at back Danielle Peitzsch and Jamie Doherty.
At goalkeeper, Locke will turn to senior Morgan McGondel-Wiminger as their starter this season. McGondel-Wiminger played at both the junior varsity and varsity level last year and Locke is confident in her abilities.
Two newcomers to the varsity this season hoping to make a splash are forwards Orla King and Lilianna Santos, who Locke says have been working hard and are great additions to the team.
Locke is hoping to start this season on a positive note and wants her team to be able to compete more this season.
“After only winning one game last year, obviously I want us to be able to compete more,” said Locke. “I have a whole talented squad of nice well-rounded student-athletes who work really hard. We have the skill and depth, sometimes we just lose it in the second half of games and that hurts us. I want the kids to leave it all on the field and take it one game at a time.”
Locke stressed that no matter the outcome, her team will compete every time they step out on the field.
