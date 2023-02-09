WOBURN — After being off for two weeks, one for open dates and one for the Woburn teachers’ strike, the Woburn High girls’ team team came back to garner one of its best results of the season, a 2-2 tie with Reading, last night at O’Brien Rink.
The Tanners emerged with a 1-0 lead after the first period, then saw the Lady Rockets (8-6-1, 6-5-1 ML) score twice in the first four minutes of the second to take a 2-1 lead.
Woburn managed to tie the game, late in the second period, and then the defenses and goalies took over for the final 20 minutes of action, including a five-minute, 4-on-4 overtime where each team had a power play.
Woburn goalie Cadie Pearce ended up with 21 saves, and Reading’s Alex Herbert had 23 saves.
“Coming off two weeks off, you never know how a team is going to respond, but I thought with the way our kids played tonight showed how eager they were to get back out on the ice,” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy, whose team is now 3-9-1. “It revealed a lot about their character. I was really proud of the effort.”
“Not the result we wanted,” said Reading first-year coach Carolyn Avery. “We didn’t show up ready to play, and it showed.”
The Tanners came out with plenty of energy, which is probably natural after having your season halted for two weeks, and they made it count when Emme Flavin gave them a 1-0 lead at 9:33.
Flavin took a pass from Katie Pica in transition, skated down the right side and into the right circle before beating the goalie with a wrist shot up high inside the right post.
Woburn got the first power play opportunity, late in the first period, but were not able to capitalize, despite a couple good shots on goalie Alex Herbert.
A little over 20 seconds after the penalty expired, Reading’s Gianna Bonfilio tied the game at 1-1, just 49 seconds into the second period. Bonfilio scored on a backhander off her own rebound, after taking a pass from Jayda Hayes.
The Lady Rockets appeared ready to go on a roll when they took a 2-1 lead, less than three minutes later. Sam Toomey picked up a loose puck, skated in from the right side, and beat goalie Cadie Pearce with a wrist shot.
Woburn was able to hang in there and did not allow any more goals in the second period. In fact, the Tanners came back to tie the game on a power-play goal at 10:50.
Ella Spinazola, who also assisted on the first goal, got the tying goal with a shot from close in off a pass from Juliana Ferragamo.
Kennedy credited a more disciplined style of play for not allowing the game get away like it did the first time the teams met, a 4-1 victory for Reading.
“The first time we we played them we were up 1-0 after the first period, then we took four penalties in the second period,” said Kennedy. “We played a much cleaner game here up until overtime, and I think that had a lot to do with it.”
Pearce in goal was the hero for the Tanners in the third period, as she stopped all 10 shots she faced. Woburn had only two shots on net, but they had several other chances that did not result with a shot on net.
“It was a good, competitive game, and we did respond after that first goal was scored,” said Avery. “We came back ready to play in the second period, and an overtime game is always fun.”
The overtime featured a power play for each team. Reading had the first one on a penalty at 1:01. The Tanners did a good job killing off the penalty before they got their chance on a penalty at 3:08.
Woburn had a few great chances on its power play, but the shots either just missed their target, or nice saves were made by Herbert, who had five of her 21 saves in overtime.
“Special teams are an area we are working on,” said Avery. “We got the point and we are at a stage where every point counts.”
“I don’t know if the kids sensed they had a bit more jump in their skates than Reading did tonight, but I thought it sure looked that way,” said Kennedy. “Our kids outplayed them over the course of the game, and didn’t get discouraged by being down a goal.”
The Lady Rockets have a big game coming up on Saturday (6 p.m.) when they host Belmont at Burbank Arena. The Tanners are headed to Hayden Rink the same night (7:15 p.m.) to face Lexington/Watertown.
