LOWELL — It came down to the wire but in the end it was a heartbreaking loss for the Reading High boys hockey team.
Reading fell to Xaverian, 1-0, in overtime in an epic battle in the MIAA Division 1 Final 4 semifinals at Tsongas Center Sunday night.
Senior Joe DiMartino scored the winning goal for the No. 7 seeded Hawks (16-8-0) at 3:13 into overtime to send them to the TD Garden next Sunday to battle it out with Pope Francis.
The fans showed up and showed out for Reading as the students were electric and the Rockets were able to feed off the crowd’s energy.
“We left it all out there,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “It was a great effort and you have to give credit to No. 12 (Joe DiMartino). It was an absolute snipe of a goal, nothing Chris (Hanifan) could have done and it was just a scorer’s goal. We really wish we were playing next Sunday, but some team has to lose and tonight that was us unfortunately. But, we accomplished so much this season.”
Up until the overtime period, the Rockets (14-8-4) had not allowed a goal in 10 straight periods and that was a testament to their tournament success. Junior goaltender Chris Hanifan was excellent once again finishing with 22 saves.
Reading controlled a lot of the play and even out-shot the Hawks, 32-23, but it just didn’t go its way as Xaverian goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter was equally impressive with 32 saves.
The Rockets battled hard for three-plus periods. Despite it not being the ending they hoped for, Doherty could not be more proud of this group of kids.
“I am very proud of this group of kids,” said the Rocket coach. “It would have been easy to just pack it in when we were having our problems and now we made it to the final four teams in the state and I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished. The kids stuck together when things were not going our way. We had great senior leadership all season and we are going to miss those kids.”
Both teams came out fast and ready to play as the first eight minutes of play was constant back and forth action with each side getting some quality chances.
Hanifan was locked in early and with the clock winding down in the first, he made some key saves as the Hawks started to pressure around the net.
At the end of the first period, the shots were tied at seven at piece and it was anybody’s game.
The second period was a lot of back and forth action as both teams were now getting a little bit more of a feel for one another.
Reading controlled a majority of the play in the period and outshot the Hawks 11-5 in the second.
At 11:48 of the second, Xaverian got the game’s first power-play opportunity.
But, Reading’s kill was excellent as the Rockets did a great job clearing it out and not allowing the Hawks a single quality shot on net.
With 50 seconds remaining in the second period, Reading got hit with another penalty allowing Xaverian another key scoring opportunity.
The Hawks started the third on the power play and came out fast putting five quick shots on Hanifan, but he was diving left and right to keep the game scoreless.
At 1:24 of the third, it was Reading’s turn to go on the power play and it was pressuring hard on the man-advantage as Evan Pennucci and Laz Giardina both had quality chances to score.
It what was turning out to be an epic showdown between two of the state’s best as it ended scoreless after regulation, which meant overtime to decide who plays in the state final.
Two minutes into the overtime period, junior Cam Fahey had a great rush up ice and nearly scored on a wrist shot, but Pouliot-Porter made a huge save.
Somewhat shortly thereafter, DiMartino skated into the Reading zone and fired an absolute snipe under the crossbar to send the Hawks to the finals.
That was the first goal that Hanifan allowed in over 155 minutes of playoff action. The Rockets have so much to be proud of and after going 2-5-1 in their final eight games of the regular season, Reading pulled off an incredible tounament run and was the last public school standing in Division 1.
