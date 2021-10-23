WOBURN — The Woburn High football team is looking a bit different right now than it did in September. Fortunately for the Tanners the results continue to be the same even with some new faces in the lineup due to injuries.
Last night, Anthony Travers stepped in for top running back Brian Ferreira and gained 185 yards while he ran behind backup offensive linemen Dan O’Connor and Yohahn Engineer in the Tanners’ 30-7 win over Lexington.
The game was played last night to help with the lack of officials trying to fill games on Friday nights.
The win propelled the Tanners to 5-1 on the season with a date at 4-2 Belmont next Friday before the new statewide playoffs. The Division 2 rankings are done by power ratings so just how much the Tanners will benefit from a win over now 1-5 Lexington remains to be seen. Woburn went into play this week at No. 12 in D-2. The top 16 make the playoffs.
Already playing without starting linemen Yahya Aksadi and Amin Rahim, the Tanners lost Ferreira on his first and only carry of the game on their first series to an apparent ankle injury. Ferreira, only a sophomore, came into the game with 863 yards rushing in the first five games.
Travers, a junior, stepped in seamlessly, and along with fullback Derek Baccari they both rushed for over 100 yards in the game. Travers covered 185 yards in 19 carries while Baccari ran for 119 on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Brett Tuzzolo ran for one on a five-yard keeper and threw for another on a 12-yard scoring pass to Derek Dabrieo.
“I’m very proud of a lot of guys,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “It’s the middle of October so nobody is playing with the exact same people. Without mentioning the ‘I word,’ everybody has a lot of people playing a lot football now that may not have been playing opening day. And as our game went along, we had even more playing.”
On paper, this game figured to be the romp it was. However, someone failed to mention that to Lexington early on. On their first offensive series, the Minutemen looked like anything but a 1-4 team coming into the game. Lexington looked to have a speed and quickness edge on the Tanners. It went 75 yards on just nine plays to score quickly and go up 7-0.
Woburn answered on its first drive. After Ferreira was injured, Travers gained 20 yards on his first carry. Eventually the Tanner running attack, sharing the carries, got the ball down to the Lexington five.
From the five, Tuzzolo took the snap, and with a little help from his backfield mates, was pushed across the line and into the end zone for the touchdown. Travers rushed in the two-point conversion to give Woburn an 8-7 lead late in the first quarter.
The Woburn defense adjusted from this point on and didn’t allow any big plays. Lexington proved to be one-dimensional with predominately a rushing attack with a limited passing threat.
Tuzzolo’s TD pass to Dabrieo with :33 left got Woburn into a 16-7 halftime lead. In essence it turned into a double score as Woburn received the second-half kickoff and took just five plays to score. The series was capped off by a seven-yard scoring run by Baccari to make it 24-7.
Baccari scored again on Woburn’s next possession on a four-yard run to go up 30-7. The Tanners were successful on three of four two-point conversion attempts but the rush after this score didn’t convert.
Lexington tried to make the score a bit more respectable late in the game, but Liam Dillon intercepted a tipped ball near the end zone to end that threat.
“It was a short week, really just Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with some playing a lot of more football than they usually do and some playing varsity football to a greater degree,” said Belcher. “I’m very proud of the resiliency of guys that improvised and some that had experience. I hope we don’t run out (of players).”
