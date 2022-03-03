MALDEN - The season came to an end for the Woburn High boys' hockey team Wednesday night in a game that was similar to quite a few others over the course of the campaign. The 22nd-seeded Tanners played well enough to win, but instead they headed home the victims of a 4-1 loss to Malden Catholic.
The season came to an end in the MIAA Div. 1 Round of 32, with 11th-seeded Lancers getting an outstanding effort from goalie Brendan Zinck (25 saves), and three third period goals, two into an empty net in the final two minutes at Valley Forum.
"It was a good game but it's always the same thing," said Woburn coach Jim Duran. "We are in tight games all the time, and we hope to pop one in there at the end. We had our chances, we just didn't capitalize on them, and we talked about that earlier. We got to get our chances, and we have to capitalize."
The Tanners (9-8-4) set the tone for the night with their play in the first period, where they showed they clearly belonged on the ice with Malden Catholic. Woburn was disciplined, hustled and created lots of chances, but was unable to score any goals.
Woburn had the first five shots on net in the game, and went on to outshoot the Lancers, 10-5.
Even though it outplayed Malden Catholic (12-9-0), the game remained scoreless.
"We had a lot of good chances, but they (Lancers) are a good team," said Duran, of the first period.
The Lancers made some adjustments, and played better in the second and third periods, but not before surviving an early scare in the second. Tanners' co-captain Ryan Scalesse got behind the Malden Catholic defense for a clean breakaway. Scalesse tried the right side with his shot, but it just missed the target.
A couple minutes later, the Lancers scored the first goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Seamus Condon had the puck along the left boards when he sent the puck across the front of the net.
Will Fosdick had gotten open while coming in from the right circle, and he re-directed the puck into the right side of the net.
Woburn continued to play well in the second period, but so did Malden Catholic, so it seemed like it just might stay a 1-0 game.
But Woburn's fortunes took a sudden turn when one of its players got rocked into the boards behind the net. The whistle blew and the Tanners were awarded a five-minute major, which lasted the final 3:40 of the second, and the first 1:20 of the third.
The Tanners did a great job moving the puck during the power play and had some good chances before finally breaking through at 12:58. The face-off in the left circle was won back to Jackson Powers at the left point. Powers snuck a pass across to Mikey Arsenault, who then found Baccari cutting through the slot. Baccari sent the puck passed Zinck from low in the slot for a 1-1 game.
Woburn continued to apply pressure the rest of the major penalty, but the Tanners were unable to solve Zinck and take the lead.
A couple minutes after the penalty expired, Malden Catholic was back in front again. This time a spinning puck was eluding a couple players near the middle of the Woburn zone. John Jenkins was able to collect the puck, settle it and then whistle a wrist shot past Jeremy Barreto, who had yet another outstanding outing.
"The five-minute major helped us, but then it tires our guys out when we are trying to get goals when it is 5-on-5," said Duran.
It was still a 2-1 game when Woburn got one last power-play opportunity, with less than five minutes left in regulation. Zinck Made one fantastic save after another, turning aside three point-blank opportunities in all.
"The kids gave a great effort and they worked hard, which they have done all year," said Duran. "I'm proud of them and the game could have gone either way."
The Tanners waited as long as they could to pull the goalie, and it was evident why, when the Lancers added two empty-net goals for the 4-1 final.
"We are really happy with the season," said Duran. "They are a good group of kids and it's been a lot of fun coaching them."
Woburn loses Arsenault and Scalesse, and Baccari, but the Tanners have a lot of players coming back, so they should be in pretty good shape, late next fall.
WOBURN 0 1 0 - 1
Malden Catholic 0 1 3 - 4
First Period: No scoring. Penalties: None.
Second Period: MC-Fosdick (Condon) 2:01; W-Baccari (Arsenault, Powers) 12:58 (pp). Penalties: W-Baccari (tripping) 7:25; MC-Fosdick, major (boarding) 11:20.
Third Period: MC-Jenkins (un.) 2:48; MC-Gaffney (un.) 13:55 (en); MC-Keefe (un.) 14:45 (en). Penalties: W-Welch (roughing) 6:41; MC-Bench minor, served by Tarpey (too many men on the ice) 10:43.
Shots on Goal: Woburn 10-9-7-26. Malden Catholic 5-12-14-31.
Goalies (saves): W-Barreto (27); MC-Zinck (25).
