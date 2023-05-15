WOBURN — For the second game in a row, the Woburn High baseball team avenged a loss to a Middlesex League Liberty Division opponent from the first half of the season.
The Tanners got an outstanding pitching performance from Jackson Powers in an 8-0 shutout of Winchester, Thursday at Carroll Field.
Powers, who has been playing shortstop of late while starting shortstop Ryan Lush recovers from a hand injury, hurled a four-hit shutout, walking two and striking out five.
Second baseman Danny DeFeo shifted to shortstop for the day, and he was successful in all three of his chances. Matt Chiodo stepped in to play second and was error-free in his three opportunities.
"He was well-rested. Our hand was forced at shortstop and Danny took some reps at shortstop, and Danny has been unbelievable all year in doing whatever needs to be done," said Woburn coach Joe Wells. "That's senior leadership right there. Danny made every play he needed to make and Jackson had a great day on the mound."
The Red & Black dropped to 11-4 (10-4 ML) while Woburn ups its record to 9-6 (8-5). The Tanners host Reading (10-3, 8-3) in a makeup game today.
Winchester starter Tobei Nakajima suffered his first loss of the season while only lasting three and a third innings. Chris Power and John Christmas pitched well in relief.
Powers struck out the first two batters he faced while setting down the side in order in the top of the first. The Tanners then jumped on Nakajima for three runs in the bottom of the first.
Lush, leading off as the designated hitter, drew a base on balls. He stole second, went to third on a single by Powers, and scored on a fielder's choice grounder by DeFeo. Connor Welch then delivered a two-run single for the 3-0 lead.
"It was good intensity," said Wells. "The kids came out to compete, today. We talk about how we have to compete each inning, each at-bat, and that first inning showed they were hungry."
Nakajima got the next two batters, but then he hit Jack Lee with a pitch, and walked Jeremy Barreto to load the bases. He avoided disaster by getting the next batter to fly out to center.
After struggling in the first, Nakajima set down the side in order in the second and third to keep it a 3-0 game. The Red & Black had runners on the corners with two outs in the second, but Powers got out of the minor jam with his third strikeout.
In the top of the fourth, Dante Zermani and Easton Halsey hit back-to-back singles with one out. Powers pulled himself together and got the next two batters to escape further trouble.
In the bottom of the fourth, Woburn was able to chase Nakajima and break the game open with five runs, while batting around for the second time.
Lee got it started with a single, Avery Powers hit a one-out single, and Lee scored on an infield single by Lush. Jackson Powers singled to load the bases, and Avery Powers scored on a passed ball, which came on the first pitch by Power in relief of Nakajima.
Lush scored the third run of the inning as DeFeo reached on an error, Jackson Powers scored on a sacrifice fly, and DeFeo scored when Lee came up again, with the bases loaded, and was hit by a pitch.
Winchester got a leadoff double from Jack Centurelli in the top of the fifth, and a one-out double by Josh Lacey in the seventh inning. Both were left stranded as Jackson Powers and the defense behind took care of business in earning a shutout.
"Jackson had his good stuff all day," said Wells. "He kept them (Red & Black) off balance all day."
The Tanners will be sending sophomore Shaun Marsh (2-1) to the mound this afternoon when the Rockets pay a visit to Carroll Field in a makeup game at 4 p.m.
The Red & Black next play Saturday morning (11 a.m.) when they host Bellingham in a non-league game at Ciarcia Field. The game will be played in honor of the late Donna Gildersleeve, Winchester High's long-time athletic trainer.
