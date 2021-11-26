BOSTON — Leave it to the magic of Fenway Park to be the setting for just a fantastic, unbelievable ending to the 120th meeting between Woburn and Winchester.
Three frantic touchdowns in the final two minutes occurred in this one with each team taking turns snatching victory from certain defeat in improbable ways. But, when the Fenway turf finally settled, it was Woburn that tasted victory with a 26-22 win over a game, gallant (fill in any positive adjective) Winchester team that looked anything but the 1-8 team that showed up on its resume entering this contest.
The Tanners (8-2) jumped out to a too easy 16-0 lead in the first quarter and looked like it was still going to snooze their way to a 19-8, or maybe 19-14 win. However, after the Winchester touchdown with 1:57 to play to make it 19-14, the Red & Black recovered the onside kick at the Woburn 48. It took five plays and 57 seconds to score the go-ahead touchdown to lead 22-19.
But, now it was Woburn’s turn.
After downing the ensuing kickoff at their own 35, the Tanners were going to throw deep. The first Brett Tuzzolo pass down the left sideline to freshman Ryan Lush (who?) missed badly out of bounds. But, without much choice, they took another shot down field again with the same play.
This time Tuzzolo’s heave down the left sideline to Lush was on target. A running back by trade, who didn’t see any varsity action of consequence until this game, jumped for the ball before the Winchester defender could. Lush came down with it at the Winchester 33 and kept his feet while the Red & Black cornerback fell down. Lush had a clear field ahead of him to score the memorable touchdown with 44 seconds left.
The extra point was good to make it 26-22, but Winchester was going to get the ball and the way it was throwing it around the ballpark, nothing was out of play.
The Red & Black tried some trickery on the ensuing kickoff, but the throwback pass to Derek Gianci went out of bounds at the Winchester 19.
Two seam passes were broken up by Woburn resulting in a third down. Winchester tried a short hook-and-ladder play with Ben Wilson lateraling back to Gianci but the Tanners were in position and easily made the stop on the Winchester playmaker after just a six-yard gain. The fourth-down pass fell harmlessly incomplete by the Woburn bench setting up one kneel down by the Tanners to put it away.
“Sixteen to nothing; at halftime we talked,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “We didn’t change scheming around much or nothing, we just weren’t finishing blocks; we weren’t finishing tackles because we scored two easy ones. In their teenager heads did that. But for them to come back after two emotional touchdowns … NFL teams don’t do that. Unbelievable.”
After being down 16-0, Winchester did not go away. The Red & Black made great strides this season from the beginning until the end. Basically starting from scratch and having to instruct basic fundamentals of the game to the players, coach Wally Dembowski saw a finished product he and his team could be proud of.
“The way we finished toward the end all the young kids started to grow up a little bit,” said the Winchester coach. “It was a heavyweight fight and we’re undersized but these kids played their butts off for 48 minutes. Unfortunately we were 20-something seconds short. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort, the way they held their composure and we just kept coming.
“After the first play of the game the coaches said ‘oh, oh,’ and then we didn’t quit and just kept coming,” Dembowski continued. “It was a heavyweight battle.”
The first play of the game caught everyone by surprise as Lush, the freshman, started the game in the backfield and took the first play 53 yards for a touchdown.
“We stole a play from CM on the first play of the game,” said Belcher. “It’s a drive starter from the Oregon days when Chip Kelly started all the fast stuff for the first guy. You wait and kind of send everybody out but the QB. You send the QB out last, and snap it right away. It looks like it’s going outside, we ran it, we made that (Lush’s) play and he owned it in practice every day. He’s a real good athlete.”
Lush took the handoff to the left and got a nice kick out block from senior fullback Derek Baccari (who soon after left the game with an injury) and cut inside to run by two Winchester players at point of attack and then broke free the rest of the way into the end zone. Brian Ferreira ran in the two-point conversion and it was instantly 8-0.
Woburn corner Liam Dillon then intercepted a pass and returned it 20 yards to the Winchester 35. It took just five plays for Ferreira to score on a four-yard run. Woburn went for two again and this time tight end Michael Doherty made a nifty one-hand catch in the back of the end zone and pulled it down for the conversion and a 16-0 Woburn lead.
The rout, as many predicted, appeared to be on.
But, Winchester showed its resolve and went 61 yards on six plays to score. A face mask penalty on Woburn assisted in the drive that was capped off by Wilson fighting off Dillon for the ball and getting the touchdown in the end zone.
Ryan Doucette ran in the two-point conversion after an alert Gianci improvised with a backward lateral before being tackled. It was now 16-8.
That’s how it went into halftime with neither team amounting much in the second quarter.
Woburn intercepted four Winchester passes in the game, two each by Dillon and Anthony Travers (team-leading 10 tackles). The first pick by Travers set the Tanners up at the Red & Black’s 26. But, Winchester stiffened and held Woburn to a successful 28-yard field goal by Marc Cutone for a 19-8 lead.
Travers halted another Winchester drive with his second interception at the Woburn two with :21 left in the third quarter to preserve the 19-8 lead.
The Tanners seemed destined to really put this away as they drove to the Red & Black nine on a time-consuming drive that took 13 plays. However, they started to go in reverse with a delay of game penalty, a hold, and a sack that ultimately turned the ball over on downs at the Winchester 31. There was only 3:44 to play and Winchester needed two scores.
That proved to be enough time, however, as Lowenstein was finding his receivers. Four completions led to Gianci going in for the score from the one with 1:57 to play. The two-point conversion was missed but Winchester had cut the deficit to 19-14 with the onside kick coming.
Winchester kicker Ollie Wickramsinghe executed it perfectly as the ball crossed 10 yards just as the Winchester players got there. A collision ensued and the ball was free. Elias Kourafalos came running out of the pile with the ball for Winchester at the Woburn 48.
Again Lowenstein was picking apart Woburn and four more completions was finished by Wilson catching an eight-yard TD pass to give Winchester the improbable lead with two scores in 57 seconds. Gianci rushed for the two-point conversion to make it a 22-19 Winchester lead.
But, Woburn had its last at-bat and Lush will go down in history in this legendary series as forever linked to this game.
“He’s very fast,” said Belcher of Lush. “He was with us a couple of weeks earlier the year. He just got more playing time and we had two weeks to put in a couple of plays.”
And with the game on the line the Tanners were going to him in a big spot.
“I had to ask him, he’s really a running back, but he’s fast. We have a numbering system for our routes,” said Belcher. “I ask him, ‘you know what a 5 is?’ He said ‘yeah, it’s a fade.’ Go run a 5, brother. How’s that for Thanksgiving.”
There was certainly disappointment on the Winchester side but everything was kept in perspective.
“I told one of the kids at halftime, whatever happens in this game we are not going to forget this setting, our teammates, or what’s going to happen tonight,” recalled Dembowski. “Honestly, I don’t know what the Red Sox think, but I’m biased, but I think that was one of the best games they’ve ever had on this field.”
And who’s to argue for those that were there or watched online. This was truly a frantic, fantastic finish at Fenway.
