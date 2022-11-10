READING — The Reading High field hockey moved on in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament with a 1-0 victory over Oliver Ames, in the Round of 16, last night at Hollingsworth Field.
The third-seeded Lady Rockets (15-2-3) had the edge in play throughout the contest, but the only goal came early in the second quarter, when junior Mariana Agahigan scored off a penalty corner.
Reading advances to the Round of 8, where it will host sixth seed Danvers (15-2-3), Sunday (noon) back at Hollingsworth Field.
"I'm grateful for the win, a win is a win," said Reading coach Taylor Reynolds. "They were a physical team, and I was hoping we could have put a few more in for a little bit more of a cushion, because it started to get a little more physical closer to the end. We have a full 11 who are really great at passing and dribbling, and we kind of altered our plan slightly, just because of the tone of the game."
Reynolds said after the game that Agahigan "brought some fire," and that was evident from the outset as Reading put good pressure on the Tigers' defense.
After a scoreless opening quarter, the Lady Rockets forced a couple penalty corners in the first five minutes of the second quarter, and scored off the latter of the two. Junior Natalie Wall got the ball to the front of the net, where Agahigan fired a shot from 10 feet outside the right post into the left side of the cage, with nearly five minutes elapsed.
Reading had the momentum at that point and continued to apply pressure to the Oliver Ames defense and goalie Olivia O'Rourke. Agahigan and Ava Goodwin were trying to finish in front while freshman Kendall Graves and sophomore Libby Quinn did a great job moving the ball through the midfield and getting it into the the circle.
The Lady Rockets probably had their best chance to score in the second half at the outset of the third quarter, where a flurry of activity in front of O'Rourke led to four shots on net, all blocked by the junior keeper.
The tempo picked up considerably in the third quarter, and there were quick transitions from end to end, going both ways.
The Tigers started making the home team nervous, late in the third quarter, when they began mounting some sustained pressure, even if the shot attempts mostly went wide of junior goalie Myles Lakin, or were deflected away and aside by the defense. Leading the defense were Wall and senior Jessie Hayes. Senior co-captain Elisabeth and junior Lily Stanton also played well while competing the defensive foursome.
Reading was back on the Oliver Ames doorstep in the final minute, but was unable to get off a good shot before the third quarter came to an end.
The Rockets held a territorial edge, doing a good job, with the help of midfielders Caroline Gallegos and Autumn Russell, both juniors, of keeping the Tigers pinned in their own end.
However, when Oliver Ames did get the ball out of its own end, they had the players with enough speed and skills to be dangerous in transition.
While the Tigers had some dangerous runs, the Reading defense headed them off at the pass, and only once did they get near the net, which of course, was in the final minute.
"It makes us change the way we play a little bit," said Reynolds. "For our next game, make sure we make some adjustments so that we don't change the way we play during a game. But we are looking forward to that next game."
The Lady Rockets are somewhat familiar with Danvers, having played the Falcons in preparation for the start of the season. Danvers defeated Somerset-Berkley, 1-0, in its Round of 16 game, and the Falcons are also 15-2-3.
"We play them at the beginning of the season for a preseason scrimmage," said Reynolds. "I say to the team, rankings and numbers don't really matter, it's who wants it more. So it will be a good competition for us."
