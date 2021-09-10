WOBURN — Overcoming an abbreviated season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woburn High swimming team is ecstatic about competing under relatively normal circumstances.
The Tanners have endured their share of struggles, posting a combined record of 0-13 over the past two seasons, but veteran coach Courtney Eisenberg is optimistic of a turnaround.
“The girls and I are thrilled to have a normal season this fall and we look forward to competing in states and sectionals,’’ said Eisenberg. “We have a lot of swimmers, who have worked really worked hard in the brief off-season we had, and they’ve dropped their times considerably.”
It has been quite a short off-season and Eisenberg has been pleased with the team’s progress.
“I’m very enthusiastic with the team, and we’re hoping for some improvements over the course of the normal season,’’ said Eisenberg. “Last year we were just grateful to have a season, and now we’re hoping for improvements and shoot for loftier goals.”
Unlike the Fall II season, where all dual meets were held virtually, all meets will be held in person with expected locker room access and the admittance of spectators. Despite the return to normalcy, mask wearing is required by all athletes, coaches and others participating and attending indoor events.
“I'm assuming they'll be locker rooms and spectator access as well, but with the sport being indoors, it remains to be unclear,’’ said Eisenberg. “However, it seems like the MIAA and the Executive of Environmental Affairs have a different set of rules regarding sports.”
Eisenberg is enthusiastic about the return of in-person meets, but is also well aware that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over by any means. To help prevent the potential spread of the virus, Eisenberg is keeping her swimmers clustered in their lanes with little to no movement.
“We’ll be having live in-person meets, which is great,’’ said Eisenberg. “The swimmers continue to wear masks anytime they’re out of the water on the pool deck. I am concerned about potential cases on our team as a coach. I am keeping the swimmers clustered in their lanes with little to no movement so that we can track any contacts more easily and limit quarantines.
With the short transition between seasons, Eisenberg sees this as an advantage.
“The girls felt like it was an advantage to come back to the pool so soon,’’ said Eisenberg. “They had little time to get out of shape and they’ve really improved so far during the pre-season. We are back to our full, pre-pandemic practice schedule.
Leading the way for the Tanners are senior quad captains Olivia Harkins, Ty Manna, Caroline O’Brien and Abby O’Brien.
Harkins is expected to compete in the backstroke and the butterfly events while Manna is will vie in the freestyle sprinting races (50, 100). Caroline O’Brien will participate in the individual medley and the backstroke while Abby O’Brien is slated to swim in the butterfly as well as the distance and freestyle events.
“We have several strong swimmers returning this year, and they’re going to provide a spark for the team,’’ said Eisenberg. “They’ve really trained really hard and their times have really improved a lot.”
Other returning swimmers for the Tanners include sophomore Sarah Herbst. She’s expected to compete in a wide multitude of events.
“She is a strong competitive racer with a long swimming background,’’ said Eisenberg. “I am looking forward to seeing her compete in a normal fall season.”
With a relatively small roster of just 16 swimmers, the Tanners feature four newcomers.
“All of our new swimmers have a swim background. The three freshmen come from the Boys’ & Girls Club team and (the other) is a competitive synchronized swimmer who shows great promise as a competitive racer,’’ said Eisenberg.
As for goals for the upcoming season, the Tanners are focusing on personal bests, while continuing to train and to have as many swimmers qualify for sectionals and states.
“My goals this season are much as they've been in the past,’’ said Eisenberg. “That is to train hard, have fun, focus on person bests over team record, and qualify individuals and relays for sectionals and states.”
Even with low numbers on the team, Eisenberg is optimistic that the Tanners can overcome their lack of depth while surpassing the expectations over the previous two years.
“Our weakness is obviously our low numbers,’’ said Eiseberg. “We lack depth to really be competitive against any of the bigger teams in the league. Our strength lies in our work ethic, and this is a hard working group of girls and I've already watched how hard they're willing to push themselves. Another advantage is the fact that all my new swimmers came to me with a swim background. I have no beginner swimmers, which allows me to start my coaching regiment a little further along, which is important in such a condensed season. “
