WOBURN — For the second time in as many days, the Reading High boys hockey team lost a heartbreaker in overtime.
Canton defeated the Rockets, 4-3, in overtime at O’Brien Rink on Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the Ed Burns Tournament Walter Brinn Division.
Down 3-2 with less than 30 seconds to play, Reading tied the game in dramatic fashion on a goal by Evan Pennucci to send the game into overtime.
Just about four minutes into overtime Canton capitalized on captain Eamon Kelly’s second goal of the day to win.
“It was two very good teams once again in another tough game,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “Give them (Canton) their due. They played a great game. I told the kids the other day that we are a good team, but we cannot become a real good team until we figure out how to win those. So, that is where we are at right now. We just have to keep working and we will see where it goes. We are playing very good teams and for all those reasons it is good.”
Reading (9-7-2) has four regular-season games left. The Rockets will close out Middlesex League play Tuesday against Stoneham and then will head down to Falmouth to play three games in the Buddy Ferreira Classic.
“We have Stoneham next and they are very good too,” said Doherty. “It doesn’t get any easier and will be another tough one.”
Canton came into the game winning 14 straight and showed no signs of letting up.
But, it was Reading that struck for the game’s first goal early in the first.
Junior Mark Boyle made a great pass to sophomore James Lawhorne who fired one past Canton goalie Colin Davis to take a 1-0 lead.
The lead was short-lived, however, as Canton tied the game at 1-1 on a rebound goal. Sean Connolly took the original shot that Reading goalie Franklin Zessis stopped. The puck came loose and Kelly was there to bury it tying the game at one.
Early in the second period, Reading had a chance to take the lead once again on its first power-play chance.
Seconds into the power play, Canton’s Andrew Valkanas got a short-handed breakaway that hit off the post keeping the game tied.
A minute later, Reading capitalized with a power-play goal. Lawhorne made a great play along the boards, came around the net and passed in front where Laz Giardina was there to bury the shot giving the Rockets the 2-1 lead.
Again, the lead was short-lived as Canton tied it minutes later on a goal by Pat Drury that just snuck under the pads of Zessis.
Canton took its first lead later in the second on a wrap-around goal by AJ Thomas to make it 3-2.
In the third period, Reading got hit with a five-minute major about four minutes in giving Canton ample opportunity to score again.
The Rockets did a terrific job killing off the penalty, holding Canton to five shots during the span where Zessis came up with some huge saves. Zessis had a solid game in net despite the four goals finishing with 33 saves.
Reading pulled the goalie with under a minute left hoping to make something happen and did just that.
At 14:33 of the third, Boyle sent a pass to Pennucci right in front who smashed home the goal tying the game at 3-3 sending it into overtime.
Reading nearly won it with 1:30 left in overtime when Robbie Granara’s shot from the point hit the post.
With 55 seconds left, Canton won on a goal by Kelly giving it the thrilling victory.
Reading’s game against Stoneham (10-7) is Tueday at Stoneham Arena at 8 p.m.
