BURLINGTON — The Woburn High softball team pulled out its biggest win yet beating Burlington, 2-1, in a highly-anticipated game Tuesday afternoon at Marvin Field.
The Tanners handed the Freedom Division champion Lady Devils their first Middlesex League loss in two seasons and earned sole possession of the Middlesex Liberty Division title for the Tanners. Woburn finished an impressive regular season with a record of 17-3.
The league title was also the Woburn program’s fifth in the last seven seasons. There was no season in 2020.
This game was expected to be an absolute pitcher’s duel and it was from the start as two of the best in the league in Woburn’s Morgan Barmash and Burlington’s Cece Imbimbo went head to head.
Both were equally impressive. Barmash allowed one run on five hits and struck out 10 batters while Imbimbo gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit and struck out 13.
Woburn manufactured a key run in the first inning and that ended up being huge in the long run.
Coach Courtney Sigsbury was brought to tears by her team and couldn’t be more proud of all their accomplishments this season as they have proved themselves time and time again.
“I am so excited for them and so incredibly proud,” said Sigsbury, who is in her 21st year as Woburn coach. “They have worked so hard and (Monday) night with Tewksbury (a loss) really was a good tune-up for this game. Defensively we were tough, we took a couple of tough hit-by-pitches and Morgan (Barmash) was just phenomenal and owned the circle. For them to be league champs by themselves is truly an amazing feeling and I am so happy for them.”
The Tanners will now await who they will face in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament. The pairings are slated to come out early next week.
“These kids are just an amazing group to be around,” said Sigsbury. “We are together six days a week for two hours a day with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. But, we have come together as one and earned this. We are looking forward to continuing this into the tournament.”
Avery Simpson started the game off with a great at-bat and worked a walk off Imbimbo. Simpson moved up to second on a ground-out by Barmash and then stole third.
After Grace Forsythe was hit by a pitch, the catcher threw down to third to try and get Simpson but the ball went into the outfield and Simpson ran home putting Woburn on top 1-0.
Barmash worked around a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first leaving Burlington off the scoreboard.
Imbimbo found her stride in the second and third innings as she struck out five of the seven batters she faced in impressive fashion.
But, Barmash was matching that energy as she worked around a couple of scattered hits and got key strikeouts when she needed them.
In the bottom of the fourth, Cassidy Soohoo led off the inning with a walk and tried to steal but was thrown out on another great throw by Simpson.
Woburn added another run in the top half of the fifth. With one out, Valverde singled to right and then Riley Trask was hit by a pitch putting two runners on. Simpson then drew her second walk of the game to load the bases for Barmash.
Barmash hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error by the second baseman scoring Valverde to put Woburn ahead 2-0.
That re-loaded the bases with still only one out, but Imbimbo got the next two batters to keep her team in the game.
The score remained 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Imbimbo helped out her own cause.
Maddie King doubled to lead off the inning, but Barmash battled and struck out the next two batters. That brought up Imbimbo who, with two strikes and two outs, hit a line drive single to center scoring King and cutting Woburn’s lead in half at 2-1 with one inning to go.
Imbimbo retired the side in order in the top of the seventh leaving the Lady Devils with one more chance to tie this game.
Barmash opened up the bottom of the seventh with a strikeout. She got Morgan Ryan to fly out to right and Trask made an amazing catch on a pop-out off the bat of Charlotte Willey to end the game in thrilling fashion and give Woburn the big win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.